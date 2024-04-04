Who can see Delta IV Heavy rocket launch? Visibility map shows Jacksonville to Miami to Tampa

When United Launch Alliance launches its Delta IV Heavy rocket − for the final time − people way outside the Space Coast of Florida could possibly see it light up the sky.

Depending on cloud cover, Floridians (and visitors) as far as Jacksonville, Cape Coral and Miami could see ULA's Delta IV Heavy as it roars into the sky from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Visibility from most of Florida is possible, according to ULA.

Below is information on ULA's powerful rocket, the Delta IV Heavy, how to watch the launch and suggestions on where to watch it if you're in the Space Coast area or close to it.

About the last Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida

It's the final countdown for Delta IV Heavy, United Launch Alliance's powerful rocket.

At 12:53 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9, the Delta IV Heavy rocket, which had been dubbed by ULA as "the most metal of rockets," will deliver NROL-70, a National Reconnaissance Office mission, to space from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission marks the 389th and last flight of the Delta program, which dates back to 1960. ULA is replacing the retiring rocket with the next-generation Vulcan, which logged a successful maiden flight in January 2024 from Cape Canaveral.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37. At that time, it was the most powerful rocket launched from Cape Canaveral save the Saturn V and space shuttles.

Mission: United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket will launch on the NROL-70 national security mission.

Launch: 12:53 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 9

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: None

Where to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch live from areas close to the Space Coast of Florida

In Florida, we can best see this historic moment in person if you're anywhere on the Space Coast (Brevard County) or certain spots in the First Coast or Fun Coast (Volusia County) or the Treasure Coast (Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County). Pro tip: If you do watch it in person, get to your viewing destination early and prepare to stay later after the launch because of heavy traffic.

Which cities can see Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida?

This visibility graphic provided by United Launch Alliance shows when spectators can expect to see the Delta IV Heavy rocket during the NROL-70 national security mission. NROL-70 will be the last launch for ULA's Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket.

ULA provided a helpful graphic (see above) that shows Delta IV Heavy's intended flight path and its launch visibility:

Launch , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

1: Launch + 30 seconds , Space Coast, Orlando, northern part of the Treasure Coast, Indian River County, Sebastian, Vero Beach, parts of northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach and Oak Hill

2: Launch + 60 seconds , Space Coast, northern part of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Treasure Coast, possibly Martin County, possibly St. Lucie County, parts of East-Central Florida like Orlando, near University of Central Florida, Bithlo

3: Launch + 90 seconds , visibility extends to Orlando, Sanford, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, other parts of Central Florida

4: Launch + 120 seconds , visibility extends to Port St. Lucie, Lakeland, Sebring, Winter Haven, Palatka, St. Augustine

About 130 seconds (Port/Starboard, booster jettison), visibility extends to include most of central and East Coast of Florida

5: Launch + 150 seconds , visibility extends to West Palm Beach, Ocala, the Village, Sebring, most of central and East Coast of Florida, Tampa, parts of West Coast of Florida

6: Launch + 180 seconds , Jacksonville, Gainesville, Tampa, Arcadia, North Port, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

7: Launch + 210 seconds , visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

8: Launch + 240 seconds (booster engine cutoff) ; visibility extends to Hollywood, Florida; the Everglades, Hialeah, Miami, most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida. It could include Homestead and possibly Key Largo

Beyond 240 seconds, Delta IV Heavy should see center booster separation and main engine start, according to the ULA graphic.

9: Launch + 270 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

10: Launch + 300 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Beyond 300 seconds, the graphic shows Delta Heavy payload fairing jettison.

11: Launch + 330 seconds , most of central and East Coast of Florida, parts of West Coast of Florida

Clearwater and St. Petersburg appear to be out of range. Interestingly, the Bahamas and Freeport are in the launch visibility zones.

The above guidelines are estimates based on the graphic provided by ULA.

What is Delta Heavy?

Delta Heavy refers to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket. The ULA rocket made history for its transportation of the NASA Parker Solar Probe in 2018 and the first orbital test flight of the Orion crew capsule in 2014.

It was following the success of this flight that NASA’s Orion crew capsule flew on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, successfully demonstrating an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. ULA assisted in this flight as well, as the organization designed the upper stage of the SLS rocket.

The Orion spacecraft is set to take Artemis II astronauts around the Moon in late 2025.

How big is Delta IV Heavy rocket? What’s the size and power of ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket?

The Delta IV Heavy rocket has three Delta IV core stages together. According to the ULA website, each rocket engine produces up to 702,000 pounds of thrust. With this performance, one can see why ULA dubbed it "the most metal."

These engines are not small either. Just one engine weighs around 14,876 pounds and is 204 inches (17 feet) in length. Powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Delta IV Heavy appears to "set itself on fire" just before liftoff as buoyant hydrogen gas, which is used to cool down the rocket before launch, ignites and burns off. The fiery start may look frightening, yet it's part of the process.

How to watch Delta IV Heavy rocket launch online, from your phone, iPad or tablet with FLORIDA TODAY Space Team coverage

