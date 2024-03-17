Save $400 on this Dell PC with an RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

If you’re willing to spend on desktop computer deals for a machine that will offer flagship performance for all of your needs, it’s highly recommended that you go with the Dell XPS Desktop 8960. This certain configuration that’s on sale from Dell will let you enjoy savings of $400 on its original price of $2,250, so you’ll have to pay $1,850 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth every single penny at this discounted price. You’re going to have to be quick though — this is a clearance sale, so there’s no telling when the offer expires and when stocks will run out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop 8960

The Dell XPS Desktop 8960 isn’t just an excellent PC — it’s our top pick among the best desktop computers for its flexibility to accommodate almost any budget and purpose. This particular model of the PC features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, which will make it more than enough to tackle even the most demanding tasks, while also offering high-end gaming potential to play the best PC games for whenever you need to take a break from work.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, you can start using the Dell XPS Desktop 8960 right away after plugging in the necessary peripherals. In addition to the essentials, you’ll be able to plug in all your other accessories because of the desktop computer’s solid port selection that includes USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back, as well as an SD card slot and headphone jack at the front for easy access.

This model of the Dell XPS Desktop 8960 will provide you with the power that you’ll need for whatever purpose, which makes it worth its sticker price of $2,250. However, Dell is selling it with a $400 discount as part of a clearance sale, which lowers its price to a more reasonable $1,850. There’s no information on how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you think the Dell XPS Desktop 8960 should be your next PC, you shouldn’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

