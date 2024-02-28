Samsung Galaxy Buds deals: As low as $70 today

If you’re in the market for a new set of wireless headphones, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds lineup is a great place to start the search for an in-ear solution. It has placed some models among the best wireless earbuds and various sets of Galaxy Buds always make some of the best headphone deals. There aren’t a lot of them out there right now, but we managed to track down a few Samsung Galaxy Buds deals we think are worth pouncing on.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (refurbished) — $60, was $100

Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Android users on a budget will likely love the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. They’re made to be Samsung’s value earbuds, and they offer even more of it when you shop refurbished. They offer the secure and comfortable fit users love in the Galaxy Buds lineup, as well as powerful sound and impressive noise-cancellation for this price point. They make a great set of earbuds for students, commuters, and anyone looking to listen to some music at their desk throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $93, was $140

Olive Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are more traditional wireless earbuds compared to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, with a comfortable design that lets you listen to your favorite playlists without any strain on your ears. They also offer active noise cancellation, alongside an Ambient Sound mode that will let you listen only to the sounds of your environment that you want to hear without having to take them out of your ears. With ANC deactivated, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and up to 29 hours with the juice from their charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (refurbished) — $108, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 offer studio-quality sound so that you can further appreciate your favorite music, and enhanced 360-degree audio for an improved surround sound experience. The wireless earbuds feature intelligent active noise cancellation that can block even the loudest sounds from your surroundings, and an intelligent conversation mode that turns off ANC, reduces the volume, and places them in Ambient Mode when it detects that you’re talking to someone. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also water-resistant, and they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 18 hours with their case with ANC turned on.

