Best AirPods deals: Save on AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation — $90, was $130

An oldie but a goodie, the Apple AirPods 2 still work well and deliver excellent sound quality. Our Apple AirPods 2 review is nearing its fifth birthday and definitely showing some age, but compliments on these AirPods’ sleek design and solid connection are timeless. For what it’s worth, the people that buy these earbuds — even today — still find them a worthy investment, and they still sport a near-perfect review score over at Best Buy. Tap the button below to check that out for yourself.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case (USB-C) — $190, was $249

Even the latest USB-C AirPods are able to get a sale in. Unless you peer at them closely, they’re quite similar to the old AirPods Pro 2, of course, but there are some fun changes. For example, they’ve added a bit of dust resistance and other audio features, enough so that our AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C review dubbed them the “AirPods Pro 2.5” (which definitely sounds better than the nine-word official title they carry now).

Apple AirPods Max — $530, was $550

With the AirPods Max, not only has Apple made some of the best wireless headphones on the market, but we think they’re the most fun headphones ever. They’re available in a variety of colors and produce some of the best audio found in a pair of wireless headphones. They include active noise-cancelation and Spatial Audio, which makes them a great option for home theater goers, as the Spatial Audio technology creates an immersive experience by tracking your head relative to the audio source. This provides theater-like sound that surrounds you, and lifelike movie and sports experiences. The AirPods Max are incredibly comfortable, as they’re designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. This helps them fit heads of numerous shapes and sizes. The AirPods Max work with any Bluetooth device, but are especially attractive for Apple users, as they can share audio with another set of AirPods, and can switch seamlessly between Apple devices.

