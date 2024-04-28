Portland EV driver ‘saving $400 month’ on gas bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nihad Aweidah drives a Tesla. He’s wondering what took him so long to buy an electric vehicle.

On Sunday, Pacific Power hosted a free test drive and information expo on Swan Island for people who are interested in EVs, but may have lingering questions. Pacific Power invited EV experts and owners to talk about their experiences and answer any questions from potential buyers.

Aweidah told KOIN 6 News he bought his Tesla because it’s “environmentally correct. I love it. I was wondering what took me so long” to buy one. “I should have bought one in 2014 when it first came out, but better late than never.”

He said his three favorite features are the quiet, how comfortable it is and “passing the gas stations. I don’t want to give my money to big oil companies.”

Oregon, Washington and the federal government all have varying incentives for prospective EV buyers. But talking with Aweidah is another one.

“Don’t wait. It’s worth it,” he said, adding he was spending about $500 a month on gas before he got his Tesla. Now, charging it at home, he spends about $100 month. “I’m saving $400 a month” on gas bills.

