NM Tech breaks gound on $28M Kelly Hall expansion

Apr. 15—New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology last week broke ground on a $28 million expansion of Kelly Hall, which is where the Petroleum Recovery Research Center is located.

The new two-story, 26,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in late 2025. It will have cutting-edge labs, a metal shop, office space and other components, according to a New Mexico Tech news release.

The PRRC is an economic driver for the region. Faculty and experts there work to solve problems related to the oil and gas industry while providing training to New Mexico Tech undergraduate and graduate students.

"PRRC helps private industry become more productive and is an economic driver with a $226 million research portfolio," NMT Interim President Daniel López said in a statement. "It's a testament to the abundant good work being done" through the collaboration between PRRC and NMT.

The center opened in 1979. In addition to researching the oil and gas industry and technologies, the center has also worked on membrane technology and nanotechnology, among other fields.

"There are so many wonderful intertwined benefits to this partnership, and the expansion of the building will allow even more research and educational opportunities," Robert Balch, the director of the PRRC, said in a statement.