Netrality Data Center speeds up already-hot KC tech industry

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The nation’s largest private data center company opened its newest location in the Kansas City metro Wednesday.

Netrality already helps keep much of the Midwest connected through its so-called “carrier hotel” at 1102 Grand Street, but this new Shawnee facility adds options in the already bustling region.

“Remember the old days when you’d click on something and you’d watch the circle go round and round,” asked Netrality President and CEO Gerald Marshall. “Facilities like this make that instantaneous.”

That kind of connectivity matters to most people because we want our technology to work quickly, but also because one in ten Kansas City workers work in tech.

“Data centers are as important to tech companies as roads and rail or bridges are to transportation companies or to e-commerce,” said KC Tech Council President and CEO Kara Lowe.

This is just the latest in a string of technology wins for the Kansas City region.

Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant is being build in De Soto, Kansas with an opening dat slated for early 2025.

Google announced its plans to expand into the Midwest with a new $1 billion data center in Kansas City in March.

Meta expects its data center will bring 100 jobs to the Golden Plains Technology Park when it becomes operational in 2024.

Those are big wins that new data centers can help replicate for the Kansas City Area Development Council and Jill McCarthy.

“When you put this here, you can go 20-25 miles to south, the west, the east, it just broadens the opportunity in the region,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says there are more than a dozen other data centers looking to come to the metro and having Netrality’s location in Shawnee will help make that easier.

