NASA Commercial Crew Capsules: How the Boeing Starliner compares to the SpaceX Crew Dragon

One has already carried eight NASA crews and three private crews to the International Space Station. The other is launching on its maiden crewed flight next week.

Both can carry up to seven astronauts, or a mixture of crew and cargo. Both were designed to launch atop rockets and chase down the International Space Station, traveling 17,500 mph at 200-250 miles above Earth − orbiting our planet every 90 minutes. One splashes down in the ocean. The other “soft lands” in the desert.

The goal for both of the spacecrafts was to find a way to provide transportation to the ISS for NASA astronauts, now that the long flying Space Shuttle had been retired. Both were selected for funding with government money in 2014 under NASA’s Commercial Crew contract.

As Boeing prepares to launch its Starliner capsule on its first crewed mission as soon as 10:34 p.m. May 6 from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, here’s what you need to know about Starliner and how it compares to SpaceX’s Dragon.

Boeing's Starliner to transport NASA astronauts

Boeing calls it the Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner, or simply “Starliner”. Set to launch no earlier than May 6th, it will make history as the first spacecraft to ferry humans from Space Launch Complex 41. The pad has been the launch site for historic missions beginning with the Titan rockets in 1965 and including the New Horizons deep space probe, the Voyager spacecraft, and even the Curiosity Mars rover.

The site recently saw the addition of a crew access arm in preparation for the Crew Flight Test of Starliner, which will be launched with the help of a ULA (a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin) Atlas V rocket. The Atlas V rocket has launched from the site since 2002, but this will be the first time it carries astronauts to space.

Boeing Starliner named Calypso for this mission

Part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, Boeing aims to have its Starliner transport NASA astronauts regularly following the success of this upcoming Crew Flight Test. Once certified by NASA, Starliner will join SpaceX’s Dragon, which has been transporting NASA crews since 2020. Boeing currently states that NASA has purchased six additional crewed missions beyond this upcoming flight test.

According to Boeing, a Starliner crew capsule can be flown up to 10 times, with a six-month service time in between missions.

The capsule flying Monday was named Calypso by Crew Flight Test astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams. As a nod to her love for the ocean and exploration, Williams stated in 2019 that she named the capsule Calypso after the ship of Jacque Cousteau, who was an ocean explorer in the mid-20th century. That ship was remembered for its underwater observation chamber and equipment of a helicopter and submersibles, assisting in scientific expeditions. Flying with Williams will be mission commander Butch Wilmore.

Boeing Starliner

Starliner on its way to the International Space Station during a test flight.

Name: Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner

Height: 16.5 ft (capsule + service module)

Diameter: 15 ft

Crew Size: Four (can carry up to seven)

Rocket: Launches on ULA Atlas V

Launch Pad: Space Launch Complex 41

Rocket Reusability: single flight (ULA is testing reusability with Vulcan)

Destination: Earth orbit and ISS

Landing: Ground landing under three parachutes and airbags in southwestern United States.

NASA Contract Award (2014): $4.8 billion

Boeing Starliner first uncrewed docking

Boeing's Starliner first successfully docked to the International Space Station on May 20, 2022.

SpaceX Dragon

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft carrying the four-member Ax-3 crew approaches the International Space Station 260 miles above China, north of the Himalayas.

Name: Dragon Crew Capsule

Height: 16 ft

Diameter: 13 ft

Crew Size: Four (can carry up to seven)

Rocket: Launches on SpaceX Falcon 9

Launch Pad: KSC 39A and Space Launch Complex 40.

Rocket Reusability: multiple flights (Falcon 9 lands and is flown again)

Destination: Earth orbit and ISS

Landing: Splashes down in the ocean under four main chutes after using two drogue parachutes

NASA Contract Award (2014): $3.1 billion

SpaceX Dragon first uncrewed docking

The SpaceX Dragon first successfully docked to the International Space Station on May 25, 2012.

