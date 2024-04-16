Microsoft’s Big Spring Sale Saves You Up to 80% on Laptops, Xbox Games and Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Microsoft’s latest sale is making it a little easier for anyone who’s looking to make the transition from an Apple MacBook to say, a Microsoft Surface Laptop (or anyone in the market for some new tech). Right now, the company has discounted select Surface computers, tablets and Xbox games, sitewide, along with hundreds of other deals.

We rounded up a few of the best deals during the Microsoft Store’s Spring Sale with savings up to a whopping 80% off select laptops, Xbox gear, services and accessories. In fact, prices start at just $1 for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

However, if you’re looking to save, you’ll need to act fast and shop now. These deals expire at the end of the day on Thursday, April 18. To save this spring, scroll down and shop the Microsoft deals, below:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in Platinum

Surface Laptop 5

Save up to $500 off

On sale for up to $500 off at microsoft.com, the Surface Laptop 5 has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 processor (built on Intel Evo), which is ideal for casual and moderate use, like web browsing, lite productivity and watching videos.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 in Platinum

Surface Pro 9

Save up to $700

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is on sale for up to $700 off, is a lightweight and portable hybrid laptop/tablet for creative and professional use, especially with up to 15.5 hours of battery life per charge. It also runs Windows 11 for a wide range of productivity apps, like Microsoft 365, Edge web browser, and Outlook.

Xbox Wireless Controllers in Green

Xbox Wireless Controllers

Save up to $29

The Xbox Wireless Controller (for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC) is one of the best gaming controllers out there, especially with its comfortable and grippy feel, clicky action buttons and responsive and precise triggers. Right now, various styles and colors of the controller are on sale for up to $29 off — starting at $44.99.

Select Xbox Games

Select Xbox Games

Save up To 80%

Microsoft also has select Xbox games on sale for up to a whopping 80% off list prices. Titles include classic games, like “Fallout 3,” as well as new games, like “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III,” “Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Mortal Kombat 1” and “Stray.”



You can also sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s gaming service, for just $1 for one month of access.

Microsoft Store Spring Sale Event: Best Laptops, Tatblets, Xbox Deals

Xbox Series X (Certified Refurbished)

Buy Now $429.99

The Xbox recently went on sale at Walmart, but Microsoft’s latest deals also get you an Xbox Series X for 14% off. This is the fastest, most powerful Xbox on the market, and this deal gets you a refurbished console, wireless controller and HDMI cable.

Select Surface Accessories

Select Surface Accessories

Save up to 20%

Tech accessories can help you get the most out of your devices, so it seems fitting that Microsoft has the Surface Pen stylus and Surface USB-C Travel Hub on sale for up to 20% off list prices.



The Surface Pen lets you write and sketch with the Surface Laptop or Surface Pro, while the Surface USB-C Travel Hub makes it possible to connect more devices and peripherals to Surface machines.

See all the latest Microsoft deals at Microsoft.com.

