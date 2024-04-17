The Kona Ouroboros gravel bike may look like an old-school MTB with drop bars but it's way more than just a retro throwback

Kona has added to its best gravel bike range with the carbon-framed Ouroboros. The brand is mostly known for its mountain bikes but is no stranger to the gravel world with its existing Libre, Rove and Sutra range.

The Ouroboros comes in three builds and has more than a passing resemblance to some of the brand's original '90s MTBs. The spec continues the MTB theme and features include 180mm brake rotors, huge tire clearance, SRAM UDH and 40mm of front suspension from RockShox or Fox.

Kona claims the Ouroboros will give "a ride feel that is otherworldly and almost mistakable for a modern trail mountain bike."

Kona Ouroboros Supreme with a RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork

Kona says the geometry is "somewhere between gravel and MTB" and the 69.5-degree head tube angle is "slacker than gravel, but steeper than modern trail mountain bikes".

Other geometry figures of note are the reach ranging from 380mm to 405mm across the six sizes available, and a seat tube angle varying from 72 degrees to 75 depending on sizing. The chainstay length is 445mm across the range.

Two of the three models have front suspension and the Supreme has the 40mm RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR fork, while the CR has the 40mm Fox TC32 Performance GRIP. For those seeking a more traditional gravel offering, the CR-DL model has the brand's own Ouroboros Carbon fork.

The frame also has plenty of mount points and depending on the model, the Ouroboros is ready for gravel bike adventures and fitted with bikepacking bags, fenders and racks.

Kona Ouroboros Supreme gravel bike rotor details

Tire clearance is up to 50mm on the suspension models, but the rigid carbon forked option can accommodate up to 29 x 2.5-inch tires.

The Ouroboros has various SRAM groupsets specced – the top-end Ouroboros Supreme model has SRAM XO Eagle, the mid-range Ouroboros CR-DL has SRAM Rival ETAP, and the entry-level Ouroboros CR gets non-electric-SRAM Apex.

Kona has opted for a 31.6mm seat post on the Ouroboros, most gravel bikes have a typical 27.2mm post. The Ouroboros uses a 31.6mm post (a common size for MTBs) which Kona says gives increased dropper post durability, as the bike is designed "for hardcore rides, the longevity of a dropper is crucial when deep in those backcountry moments".

The top-of-the-line Supreme comes with a RockShox Reverb AXS dropper in either 100mm or 125mm travel options. The CR-DL has a rigid seatpost and the other suspension model gets a TranzX Dropper post with 125mm travel.

Kona Ouroboros Supreme headtube details

Pricing and availability

The Ouroboros Supreme is priced at $6,999 / £5,999 / €10,999. The CR-DL is $4,799 / £3,999 / €5.399 and the CR is $3,799 / £2,999 / €3,999.

Complete bikes will be offered in either 1x or 2x across the three models and for those in the US, the Ouroboros will be displayed on the Kona booth at Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, this weekend from 18th-21st of April. The official UK and European launch will be at The European Bicycle Adventure Show in Mantova, Italy between 7th-9th June.

Full specs on the three models are below and more information can be found on the entire Kona range at Konaworld.com.

Ouroboros Supreme

Kona Ouroboros Supreme gravel bike side on

Frame: Kona Carbon

Fork: RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPL, 40mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM XO Eagle, 12-spd

Shifters: SRAM Force AXS

Bar: Ritchey Venturemax

Crankset: SRAM Force 1 Wide

Seatpost : RockShox Reverb AXS 31.6mm

Saddle: WTB Volt

Brakes: SRAM Force ETAP, 180mm F/R

Wheels: Zipp 101 XPLR, 27mm, tubeless, carbon

Tires: Maxxis Ravager 700 x 50mm

Color: Gloss Midnight

Sizes : 48-58

Price: $6,999 / £5,999 / €10,999

Ouroboros CR-DL

Kona Ouroboros CR-Dl gravel bike

Frame: Kona Carbon

Fork: Kona Carbon

Rear Derailleur: SRAM Rivel ETAP AXS, 12-spd

Shifters: SRAM Rival ETAP AXS

Bar: Ritchey Venturemax

Crankset: SRAM Rival DUB Wide

Seatpost : Ritchey Link 20 WC, 31.6mm

Saddle: WTB Volt

Brakes: SRAM Rival ETAP AXS, 180mm F/R

Wheels: WTB KOM i27 6069 alloy

Tires: Maxxis Rambler 700 x 45mm

Color: Gloss Harbor Blue/Grey

Sizes : 48-58

Price: $4,799 / £3,999 / €5,399

Ouroboros CR

Kona Ouroboros CR

Frame: Kona Carbon

Fork: Fox TC32 Performance GRIP, 40mm

Rear Derailleur: SRAM Apex,

Shifters: SRAM Apex

Bar: Kona

Crankset: SRAM Apex 1 Wide

Seatpost : TranzX Dropper +RAD, 31.6mm

Saddle: WTB Volt

Brakes: SRAM Apex, 180mm F/R

Wheels: WTB KOM Team i27 6069 alloy

Tires: Maxxis Ravager 700 x 50mm

Color: Gloss Blue

Sizes : 48-58

Price: $3,799 / £2,999 / €3,999