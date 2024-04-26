Kansas gets $451 million for ‘Internet for All’ initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state of Kansas has received $451.7 million to expand affordable and reliable high-speed internet access.

The federal funding comes from the “Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.” The money can be used to create or upgrade high-speed internet networks so everyone has access to the internet.

Once that’s done, it can be used for training and workforce development.

What does it take to be middle class in Kansas? Check these tables

“Kansans, no matter their zip code, deserve access to reliable, high-speed internet,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “The distribution of BEAD funds will break down the barriers that have prevented some from fully participating in a thriving digital economy.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The states were allocated funding to deploy or upgrade high-speed Internet networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service.

Two other states received federal funding as well: Nevada ($416.6 million) and West Virginia ($1.2 billion).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.