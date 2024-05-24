‘There’s just a need all over.’ 3D-printed home showcased in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California-based 3D printing company, Azure Homes, showcased their “tiny home” to prospective buyers and investors in Nashville on Friday.

“There has not been innovation in the construction industry for hundreds of years,” said Gene Eidelman, co-founder of the company. “One hundred years ago, people were using a hammer and nail to make homes; they still do. In the same time, the auto industry went from horse and buggy to EV vehicles. Construction’s been the worst innovator, and one of the worst polluters.”

3D printing is considered the future of construction. The technology can pour different materials (i.e. concrete, recyclables), but the end goal is always the same: long-term sustainability at a lesser cost.

Azure produces lightweight, earth-friendly tiny homes and some of the company’s investors are based in Nashville. Made up of 65% recycled plastic and fiberglass, the futuristic units are easy to assemble, well-insulated, and even fire resistant.

“The US makes 40 million pounds of plastic everywhere, and only 2 million – 5%, gets recycled – which is just outrageous,” Eidelman outlined. “So at this rate, we’ll run out of place to put all the plastic in. We actually think, ourselves, we can double recycle rates with our production facility.”

Azure homes range can be up to 1,500 square feet. They can be ordered and delivered to a client within four weeks, according to Eidelman, and the interest is quickly growing.

“People are just amazed, you know? I mean I really think that this has the potential to go global,” said Eidelman.

“You have wars that are destroying housing all over the globe; you have climate change that’s affecting housing, whether it’s wildfires or earthquakes, and then just higher interest rates, you know?” Eidelman continued. “My kids… they can’t afford a house! There’s just need all over the globe and in all kinds of demographics.”

“There’s really a lot of work to do, and hopefully other people join us on this,” said Eidelman.

