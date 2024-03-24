Why you can trust us
I write about tech sales for a living — these are the 25+ best deals that are tempting my shopping cart

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has me eyeing deals from Sony, Bose, Apple, Beats and more.

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
While spring cleaning, take the time to upgrade some of your out-of-date tech to newer, shinier options. (Amazon)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs until the 25th, giving you a few more days to take advantage of truly incredible deals. We're talking over 40% off everything from headphones to TVs and more. Stock up on everything from battery packs to a brand-new TV, or go home with a nice pair of headphones to block out the sound of birds chirping far too early in the morning.

Not sure what this event is all about? Shop all of our picks for from the Big Spring Sale.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best tech deals overall

Amazon

Loveledi Portable Charger Power Bank, 2-Pack

$16$30
Save $14 with coupon and Prime

These speedy, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more.

Save $14 with coupon and Prime
$16 at Amazon
Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Smart TV

$110$1,709Save $1,599

With a 1080p display and powerful Alexa functionality built-in, this TV can give you movie suggestions and much more with just a few voice requests. 

$110 at Amazon
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

$249$349Save $100

Find out why Bose is such a beloved company with these incredible headphones. They give you 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, can block out nearly all sound around you and come with plush, comfortable ear cups. 

$249 at Amazon
Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

$249$329Save $80

The iPad is easily the most popular tablet in the world, and for good reason. It's an entertainment center in a 10-inch screen, and you can also use it to stay productive on the go. At this price, all you need to do is click buy. 

$249 at Amazon
Amazon

Jumper 16-inch Laptop Computer

$275$340
Save $65 with coupon

This laptop packs more than enough RAM into its small frame to handle nearly anything you throw at it. Sure, you might not play the highest-end games, but you can definitely play things like League of Legends without breaking a sweat. Don't forget to apply the coupon to maximize your savings.

Save $65 with coupon
$275 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Apple deals

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but right now, prices are dropping fast! Snatch up juicy savings on AirPods, iPads, and more.

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

$99$129Save $30

These earbuds may be some of the best available. Our executive editor of tech says, "I've tested a lot of wireless earbuds, and [these] AirPods Pro are not only among the most comfortable for long-term wear but also some of the best-sounding ... with the AirPods Pro, music sounds rich, detailed and perfectly balanced." 

$99 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on headphones and earbuds

The sound of birds chirping is relaxing, but it doesn't give you the same burst of energy that a heavy bass beat can on your morning run.

Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones

$27$50
Save $23 with coupon

These popular headphones have almost 48,000 five-star reviews. That's a lot of fans (especially when you consider over 17,000 of them have taken the time to write out a long review!) They have 60 hours of playback time, are water- and sweat-resistant, and offer a whole lot of value for a low price. 

Save $23 with coupon
$27 at Amazon

  • Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Wireless Earbuds

    $50$100
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on TV and projector deals

With summer blockbusters only a few months away, take advantage of these deals to save up to 50% off a brand-new set.

Amazon

Elephas Mini Projector for iPhone

$49$80
Save $31 with coupon

This already-discounted projector gets another savings bump thanks to the 30% on-page coupon, so don't forget to clip that! It's small enough to hold in the palm of your hand, but bright enough to be used outside and can support a screen size of up to 200 inches. 

Save $31 with coupon
$49 at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni smart TV

    $300$480
    Save $180 with Prime
    See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Laptop and tablet deals

Being productive both at home and on the go is one of the key strengths of laptops and tablets. Take full advantage of major discounts during this sales event.

Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

$95$140Save $45

Whether you want to watch content or catch up on the latest Kindle releases, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has it all. 

$95 at Amazon

  • Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch FHD Laptop

    $280$330
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on accessories

Is there any piece of tech you use more than your phone? Our guess: probably not. Give it the TLC it deserves with these portable power banks, car chargers and other useful accessories.

Amazon

Qinlianf Wall Charger

$10$20
Save $10 with Prime

This nifty wall charger expands your outlet's capabilities from just two AC ports to five, along with four USB ports. 

Save $10 with Prime
$10 at Amazon

