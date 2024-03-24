I write about tech sales for a living — these are the 25+ best deals that are tempting my shopping cart

While spring cleaning, take the time to upgrade some of your out-of-date tech to newer, shinier options. (Amazon)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs until the 25th, giving you a few more days to take advantage of truly incredible deals. We're talking over 40% off everything from headphones to TVs and more. Stock up on everything from battery packs to a brand-new TV, or go home with a nice pair of headphones to block out the sound of birds chirping far too early in the morning.

Not sure what this event is all about? Shop all of our picks for from the Big Spring Sale.

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best tech deals overall

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 Find out why Bose is such a beloved company with these incredible headphones. They give you 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, can block out nearly all sound around you and come with plush, comfortable ear cups. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 The iPad is easily the most popular tablet in the world, and for good reason. It's an entertainment center in a 10-inch screen, and you can also use it to stay productive on the go. At this price, all you need to do is click buy. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Jumper 16-inch Laptop Computer $275 $340 Save $65 with coupon This laptop packs more than enough RAM into its small frame to handle nearly anything you throw at it. Sure, you might not play the highest-end games, but you can definitely play things like League of Legends without breaking a sweat. Don't forget to apply the coupon to maximize your savings. Save $65 with coupon $275 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Apple deals

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, but right now, prices are dropping fast! Snatch up juicy savings on AirPods, iPads, and more.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) $79 $129 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack $83 $99 Save $16 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] $359 $429 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on headphones and earbuds

The sound of birds chirping is relaxing, but it doesn't give you the same burst of energy that a heavy bass beat can on your morning run.

Amazon Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $27 $50 Save $23 with coupon These popular headphones have almost 48,000 five-star reviews. That's a lot of fans (especially when you consider over 17,000 of them have taken the time to write out a long review!) They have 60 hours of playback time, are water- and sweat-resistant, and offer a whole lot of value for a low price. Save $23 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Wireless Earbuds $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony WH-CH720N $128 $150 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on TV and projector deals

With summer blockbusters only a few months away, take advantage of these deals to save up to 50% off a brand-new set.

Amazon Elephas Mini Projector for iPhone $49 $80 Save $31 with coupon This already-discounted projector gets another savings bump thanks to the 30% on-page coupon, so don't forget to clip that! It's small enough to hold in the palm of your hand, but bright enough to be used outside and can support a screen size of up to 200 inches. Save $31 with coupon $49 at Amazon

Yowhick Projector $80 $150 Save $70 with coupon See at Amazon

Vizio 40-inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch Smart Fire $210 $300 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni smart TV $300 $480 Save $180 with Prime See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Laptop and tablet deals

Being productive both at home and on the go is one of the key strengths of laptops and tablets. Take full advantage of major discounts during this sales event.

Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop $257 $330 Save $73 See at Amazon

Asus Vivobook Go 15.6-inch FHD Laptop $280 $330 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $300 $450 Save $150 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo Newest V15 Series Laptop $431 $480 Save $49 See at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals on accessories

Is there any piece of tech you use more than your phone? Our guess: probably not. Give it the TLC it deserves with these portable power banks, car chargers and other useful accessories.

Ainope Car Charger $8 $10 Save $2 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Murpiso 3 in 1 Charging Station $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger $32 $40 Save $8 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.