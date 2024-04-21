Hurry! This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is on sale for $348 this weekend

There are a lot of ways to watch the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more, and one of the most satisfying ways to do so is with some savings. Among the weekend’s best TV deals is also one of the better Vizio TV deals you’ll find, as Walmart has discounted the 65-inch model of the Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV a massive $180. This brings its price down to just $348, and it would regularly set you back $528. Walmart is also including free shipping with a purchase, a nice freebie for such a large TV.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K smart TV

Vizio is a great brand to turn to if affordability is one of the main things on your checklist when shopping for a new TV. You won’t often find it among the best TV brands, but that doesn’t mean it has nothing to offer. In fact, the Vizio V-Series offers a quality 4K image and several features that make this TV easy to watch. Among them is Dolby Vision Bright Mode, which produces lifelike color accuracy, color saturation, and black detail. The TV also has HDR10 support and an IQ Active Processor, the latter of which is capable of upscaling lower resolution content into the modern standard of 4K.

And because this is a smart TV, it has access to many of your favorite streaming services built right into its operating software. You’ll find easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Max, and many more. It’s the perfect TV to break in with what’s new on Netflix or the best movies on Max right now. The Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is also one gamers should consider, as its V-Gaming Engine automatically makes the latest console gameplay more responsive with Auto Game Mode and the V-Series lowest input lag.

But the price alone of the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K smart TV makes it something everyone in the market for a TV should consider, especially with this deal at Walmart. You can currently land the 65-inch V-Series 4K TV for just $348, which is a savings of $180 from its regular price of $528. Free shipping is included as well.

Buy Now