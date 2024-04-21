Hey LeBron, is that a new Beats Pill speaker by any chance?

If you’ve been hoping that Beats would one day see fit to bring back its Pill portable Bluetooth speaker, then take a moment and cast your eyes on the silver object dangling from LeBron James’ hand.

A video of the L.A. Lakers superstar casually walking through the rain in a black hoodie was posted to the L.A. Lakers’ Instagram Reel on April 20, and I have it on good authority from a very reliable source that LeBron is sporting an as-yet unreleased next-gen Beats Pill.

What’s it going to be called? How much will it cost? And when will it be available? All unknown at the moment, but I suspect it won’t be much longer before we have the answers.

If you watch the short video, you’ll also notice what looks like a very Pill-shaped carrying case in LeBron’s other hand. Could this be a new accessory for carrying a new Beats Pill speaker? It’s yet another unanswered question we’ll be looking to clarify in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, Beats launched the original Pill speaker in 2012, back in the days before Apple acquired the company. In 2013, it was replaced by the Pill 2 and was joined by the larger Pill XL. After the acquisition in 2014, Beats added the Pill Plus in 2015, which would turn out to be the last new model: Beats quietly pulled all Pill speakers from its lineup in 2022.

Beats

With the exception of a brief and extremely limited-run reappearance when Beats released a Pill Plus cobranded with surf- and street-style brand, Stussy, the Pill has been effectively extinct for almost two years.

Beats / Beats

Why would Beats want to revive the Pill now? For one thing, portable Bluetooth speakers remain very popular. No only are there excellent options from value-oriented brands like Soundcore, but higher-profile companies like Marshall, Klipsch, and Sony are all vying for a piece of the portable pie. For a brand with a loyal following like Beats, it just makes sense to be in that mix.

And the there’s the fact that it’s spring, with summer just around the corner. A perfect time of year for grabbing a speaker, whether it’s for a road trip, a cottage vacation, or just chilling in your own backyard.

Regardless, keep an eye on this space — we’ll provide all of the details as soon as we know more about the next Beats Pill speaker.