Hartselle Police, software company team up to support first responders’ mental health

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alli Connect is a software company based in Snohomish, Washington. Their reach extends to Hartselle, Alabama.

Hartselle Police Chief Justin Barley presented the Alli Connect resources to the city council and they decided to move forward with an AI-based concept that helps first responders deal with the pressure cooker that comes with their job.

It’s a concept that gets services and help to a responder much faster than traditional channels of care. A police officer can download the app and have it at their disposal. I

Hypothetically speaking, let’s say an officer has had a series of traumatic experiences related to calls, or has unusual anxiety of depression. They can use the app and the AI software will do an assessment and recommend a course of action.

The course of action is confidential. Also, the family member of the officer or responder can use the Alli Connect AI.

It’s about knocking down the stress and helping the officers finish their careers as healthy as they possibly can.

