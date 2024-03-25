Google says will defend its DMA compliance in coming months

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google will continue to defend the way it complies with the Digital Markets Act in the coming months, the Alphabet unit said on Monday, after EU antitrust regulators started an investigation into potential breaches of the EU tech rules.

"To comply with the Digital Markets Act, we have made significant changes to the way our services operate in Europe," Google's competition director Oliver Bethell said in an email.

"We will continue to defend our approach in the coming months," he said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)