Ford, Toyota, Tesla recall more than 515,000 vehicles. See if yours is included

Ford has recalled more than 450,000 Broncos and Mavericks because of battery issues, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Ford is recalling 456,565 Broncos Sport made from 22021 to 2024 and Mavericks made in 2022 and 2023. The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge. An undetected low battery charge can result in a loss of electrical accessories such as hazard lights or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will recalibrate the body control module and power train control module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on May 13, 2024. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S24.

Tesla recalls Cybertrucks

Tesla is recalling 3,878 2024 Cybertruck vehicles because the accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim. A trapped accelerator pedal can cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla service will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-33-003.

Toyota recalls Prius models

Toyota is recalling 55,690 Prius and Prius Prime vehicles from 2023 and 2024. Water may enter the rear door switch and cause a short circuit, allowing an unlocked rear door to open unexpectedly. A door that unexpectedly opens while the vehicle is moving or during a crash increases the risk of injury.

Dealers will replace both right and left rear door opener switches, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 2, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB06 and 24TA06.

Toyota is also recalling 509 Lexus LS500 from 2018-2020 and Lexus LS500 Hybrid vehicles from 2018-2020. The front passenger seat may have been assembled with interference between internal parts that can cause the Occupant Classification System sensor to incorrectly detect the occupant. Incorrect detection of an occupant may cause improper airbag deployment during a crash.

Dealers will inspect and repair the front passenger seat, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 2, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 24LA03.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: NHTSA recalls: Ford, Tesla, Toyota recall more than 515,00 cars