Trader Joe's issues recall over salmonella threat. Here's what you need to know

Trader Joe's is recalling Infinite Herbs Organic Basil because the herbs may be contaminated with salmonella.

The herbs came in 2.5-ounce packages and were sold between Feb. 1, 2024, and April 6, 2024, in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.

Consumers who purchased the herbs are advised to either throw it away or return it to Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Zipline recall: About 6,600 zipline kits sold on Amazon recalled over safety issue: USCPSC

Trader Joe's near me in Delaware

5605 Concord Pike, Brandywine Hundred

2500 Fashion Center Blvd, Christiana

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Trader Joe's issues recall over salmonella threat