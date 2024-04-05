Eyes on the sky: SpaceX launch slated for Friday at twilight

SpaceX is looking to launch its next Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the evening of April 6.

Keep an eye on the sky Friday evening: SpaceX plans to launch a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 satellites for the growing Starlink network from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is targeted for 7:31 p.m., but the rocket could lift off as late as 11:25 p.m. SpaceX has a backup launch time scheduled for Saturday evening if the weather sours.

The mission follows closely on the heels of a Monday evening Falcon 9 launch that was visible in parts of Ventura County and well beyond.

Launches from Vandenberg, outside Lompoc, and the spiraling exhaust trails they leave behind are often visible across Southern California. Loud booms from Falcon 9's reusable first stage can rattle local windows as the stage angles for a landing on an autonomous barge off the California coast.

If you're unable to get a clear look at the sky, you can watch online starting about 5 minutes before launch at twitter.com/SpaceX. More information on the launch is available at spacex.com/launches.

Up next, targeting this evening for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from California, including six with Direct to Cell capabilities → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 5, 2024

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites