New electric shuttles proposed for downtown Orlando

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Downtown Orlando may launch a new on-demand shuttle service in downtown for residents and visitors.

The Orlando Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will consider on May 22 advancing to the Community Redevelopment Agency a new service from Circuit Transit Inc. If approved by the CRA at a future meeting, five electric shuttles would be funded for a year for $595,712.50.

Shuttles would run 10 hours a day, seven days a week and service the Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Area, in a program deemed Ride DTO. The shuttle would cost $1 per ride.

Read: NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



