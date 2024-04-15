Denver man creates journaling app focused on mental health

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man is using technology to take mindfulness and intentionality to another level.

The journaling app called ‘Penciv’ is a secure place to reflect on original thoughts and feelings with the option to share with those that matter most.

App creator Jinhyun Shin said it’s intended to be a mental health tool that helps the process of self-reflection and increases self-awareness.

“As you use the app, you’re first encouraged to identify your feelings and then expand on them and while that feels like such an elementary practice, there’s a lot of research and science that supports how important that is to increase self-awareness,” Shin said.

The app allows users to categorize their entries, upload photos voice recordings, and even share with their contacts.

“There’s real evidence that suggests when you put yourself through that rigor first, you experience this slow release of pleasure throughout your day,” Shin said. “Research suggests looking at your emotions and being able to identify them has a similar effect.”

Shin said the app is also being used in therapy clinics.

“We’ve heard some incredible success stories of people learning how to manage their distress and bring down their stress in times of those overwhelming, anxious moods out in the world,” Shin said.

With everything stored safely in one place, users can look back on entries and compare emotions felt month to month.

“My hope is that we can use digital spaces as safe spaces and not feel threatened,” Shin said. “That we can connect truly with people across the world and keep in touch and not just curate our lives.”

All thoughts and reflections are kept private unless the user decides to share them.

“We wanted it to be something you can always have in your pocket, something you can feel secure about,” Shin said.

Penciv is free and available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

