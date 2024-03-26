Delta IV Heavy set for its final flight from Cape Canaveral, but weather remains a concern

With intermittent clouds, rain and wind blowing through the Space Coast this week, the launch of the final Delta IV Heavy (and last of the Delta rocket family) is still set for Thursday but everyone is watching the weather.

The question remains: Will Delta IV Heavy launch on time?

When is the Delta IV Heavy Launch?

The Delta IV Heavy is set for its 16th and final launch at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base Station. It will launch the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to orbit.

United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy rocket was raised vertically in December at Launch Complex 37 in preparation of the NROL-70 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. (Credit: United Launch Alliance)

Its flight marks the end of an era in American spaceflight history, as the United Launch Alliance (ULA) heavy lift rocket had delivered numerous satellites, national security missions, and even two essential NASA missions to space.

Now it is poised for its final performance at the Cape, with its three core boosters — if the weather cooperates.

Weather for Delta IV Heavy launch

In order to successfully and safely launch a rocket, weather conditions much meet a certain criteria. As the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron and ULA monitor the situation, weather updates are released.

Monday afternoon, ULA stated that weather stood at only 30% GO for launch.

What to expect from this massive Delta IV Heavy launch?

When Delta IV Heavy launches, expect a bright rocket launch with its three core boosters. Since the boosters don't land, don't expect any sonic booms.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL Thursday, June 22, 2023 carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

What comes after the Delta IV Heavy launch – ULA’s next big rocket

Following the Delta IV’s successful career, its successor, the Vulcan Centaur, will take the stage. The Vulcan Centaur will replace both the Delta and Atlas family of rockets.

The Vulcan Centaur was designed to revolutionize ULA’s launch capabilities, with the ability to fly both satellites and crewed missions from one powerful rocket. According to ULA officials, reusability — a core feature of SpaceX rockets —is also being considered

