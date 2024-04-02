Deadline for Verizon class action lawsuit is coming soon: How to sign up for settlement

Some Verizon customers could be eligible for part of a proposed $100 million class action settlement.

The lawsuit, which was filed in New Jersey, alleges customers who had some of the network's monthly plans were charged undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

The settlement pertains to charges issued to customers between Jan. 1, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2023, and those who were affected have until April 15 to file a claim.

Here's what to know about the settlement and how it affects consumers.

Is the Verizon class action settlement legit?

Yes. The suing party and Verizon have agreed to a settlement to resolve the lawsuit.

Current and former customers with wireless or data services that were charged administrative charges between Jan. 1, 2016, to Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible.

How much does each person get in the settlement?

Each eligible customer will qualify for up to $100 each. The final amount each customer will receive depends on how long they've been a customer.

Despite the settlement, Verizon has denied wrongdoing. By agreeing to receive payment, the settlement class, as well as Verizon, don't make any admission that Verizon is liable or that the allegation and defense in this case has any merit.

Those who opt into the lawsuit cannot sue Verizon over the issue in the future.

Verizon will continue to charge the administrative charge in question, the settlement website reads and contends that it has the right to increase the charge.

"As part of this settlement, Verizon will amend its Customer Agreement to include revised Administrative Charge disclosures," according to the settlement agreement posted to the website.

"Verizon clearly identifies and describes its wireless consumer Admin Charge multiple times during the sales transaction, as well as in its marketing, contracts and billing," Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said in a statement to USA TODAY. "This charge helps our company recover certain regulatory compliance, and network related costs."

How to sign up for Verizon's class action lawsuit

Eligible Verizon customers should receive a letter in the mail or an email with instructions on how to get paid.

Qualifying customers must either file a claim through the settlement website or fill out and mail in this two-page claim form by April 15, 2024 to receive a settlement payment.

If you do nothing, you will not receive any settlement payment. You must file a claim by April 15, 2024 to receive a payment.

Those who don't file a claim will lose any rights to sue Verizon over these issues and also be legally bound by all orders and judgments the court makes on the lawsuit.

If you'd like to opt-out of the lawsuit, you must mail a signed request for exclusion to: Verizon Administrative Charge Settlement Administrator, Attn: Exclusions, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 19102, by Feb. 20, 2024.

For more information, or to start a claim, go to: www.VerizonAdministrativeChargeSettlement.com

