Cornyn tours ACU NEXT Lab, praising "groundbreaking" nuclear research

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn stopped by Abilene Christian University’s Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab Tuesday to tour the facilities and learn about the research behind the advanced molten salt research reactor.

The mission of NEXT Lab is to provide global solutions to the world’s need for energy, water and medical isotopes while providing educational opportunities for the next generation of industry leaders.

Alli Mae Berry, a research chemist at Abilene Christian University’s Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab, demonstrates to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on Tuesday the safety differences between a leak in a traditional water-cooled nuclear reactor versus a leak in a molten salt-cooled reactor like the kind to be installed at ACU. Kept in a liquid form by extreme heat, molten salt would cool into a solid if it leaked from its containment, unlike pressurized water which can vent into the atmosphere and spread, Berry explained.

With traditional nuclear power, fission — the process of creating energy through separation of an atom’s nucleus —creates heat that requires water to cool and slow down the reaction.

Although producing nuclear energy is the most effective and efficient source, current processes create more waste, lose valuable materials like medical isotopes and risk meltdown with potential long-lasting damage, NEXT Lab Director Rusty Towell said.

ACU's research into using molten salts, rather than water, as a coolant for nuclear reactors and as liquid fuel, has shown dramatic improvements in the pursuit of raising nuclear energy standards.

After the tour, Cornyn spoke with ACU students, officials and media about his experience.

"I've learned that salt can be used for more than just seasoning popcorn, meat and other things that we eat," the Republican lawmaker said. "In all seriousness, this is technology that was discovered many years ago and put on a shelf.

"The research being done at ACU's Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab is nothing short of groundbreaking, and I think you all are on the cusp of some incredible discoveries in energy, water and medicine."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn listens to Abilene Christian University President Phil Schubert (left) during a briefing Tuesday at the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab on the school’s future molten salt nuclear research reactor.

The senator commended the university on its pursuit of advancing energy research because of increased demand for affordable energy due to technological advancements like artificial intelligence.

The sun does not always shine, and the wind does not always blow.

Texas is an "all of the above" state, Cornyn said.

He believes wind, solar, oil and gas, and now nuclear energy, will increase access to electricity and establish a reliable energy source.

Rusty Towell, director of the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab, explains Tuesday to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn about the molten salt technology which will be employed in Abilene Christian University’s forthcoming nuclear research reactor. The pit before them is where the reactor will be installed.

During the press conference, Cornyn gave himself an assignment for when he returned to Washington, D.C.

"We need salt. We need uranium fuel, and that's my assignment when I go back," he said. "I understand we know where it is, but we've got to make sure that Abilene Christian's name is put on it for this project.

"Unfortunately, the bureaucracy is not always very responsive, and while there has been good cooperation I'm told, we need to make sure we cut through any of that red tape so this project can be completed."

The NEXT Lab is expected to have the reactor operational by 2026, making ACU the first university in the nation to host and own a molten salt research reactor. The reactor is intended only for research, testing and training purposes.

The data from ACU's research will provide valuable insight into commercial production of molten salt reactors, Towell said.

