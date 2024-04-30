Brandywine students clinch national STEM title — remaking games for players of any ability

And they did it again.

Students from Brandywine High School were just named national winners in the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition — the same national title another team from the school clinched last year. This time around, students Olivia Erskine, Katherine McDerby, Isabella Chermak and Malti John, with STEM teacher Sean Merklin, led a project that has redesigned classic board games to accommodate players of all abilities.

Their goal? Allow students with disabilities more opportunities to connect with teachers and fellow learners through games. Students pitched the idea live to judges in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

By Tuesday, the team is one of three national winners with a $100K prize package including Samsung products and classroom resources headed to their school. And that's not all. This year, the team scored the new Rising Entrepreneurship award, too, receiving an additional $25,000 prize.

"Our teachers needed something more," said senior Malti John, in their competition video. "And we wanted to help."

A Brandywine High School team tests its assistive board game project — so far adapted electronic games similar to "Connect 4" and "Chutes and Ladders" — for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition, as the Delaware high school clinched a top-10 spot among national finalists in late March 2024.

Education roundup: Delaware students look out for scholarships, a college-readiness event

Simple board games have been a staple in many childhoods, at home and in the classroom. But for some students, the tiny pieces can be difficult or impossible to manipulate — so this team wanted to challenge that. So far, students have adapted electronic games similar to Connect 4 and Chutes and Ladders, with audio and visual feedback.

"Just being able to take those game experiences, to make them more accessible, I think it's absolutely something that can be mass-produced in a sustainable way," said Matt Cole, senior director for Hasbro Toys, maker of games like Monopoly and Sorry, the same submission video.

"Just a really impressive group of young people who are trying to make the world a better place."

And this team has gotten started.

Already, their games have "generated significant demand" from both schools around New Castle County and assisted living facilities, according to Brandywine School District. Designed with a CAD — computer-aided design — program, the games are built out of laser-cut plywood for a small carbon footprint and controlled by a custom circuit board they designed and manufactured.

Students from Brandywine High School were just named national winners in the 14th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. Students Olivia Erskine, Katherine McDerby, Isabella Chermak and Malti John, with STEM teacher Sean Merklin, led a project that has redesigned classic board games to accommodate players of all abilities.

Flashback in Wilmington: Delaware students bring home national STEM contest win with new assistive-tech device

Other national winners were Hoover High School, in Alabama, and Princeton High School, in New Jersey. To date, Solve for Tomorrow has awarded more than $27 million in Samsung tech and classroom supplies to 4,000-plus public schools across the U.S., according to contest organizers.

“Samsung Solve for Tomorrow provides a unique window into the issues that concern Gen Z, as well as the empathy, dedication, and sheer brilliance they bring to addressing them,” said Ann Woo, head of corporate citizenship with Samsung Electronics America, in a press release. “I know our judges faced tough choices in picking just three of 10 extraordinary solutions to community issues."

Got a story? Kelly Powers covers race, culture and equity for Delaware Online/The News Journal and USA TODAY Network Northeast, with a focus on education. Contact her at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on X @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Brandywine High team named national winners in Samsung STEM contest