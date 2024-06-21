Best Squarespace deals: Save on domains, web builder, and more

If you’ve been wanting to build your own website, whether personal or business-related, you’ll be surprised at how easy it is to build a website with Squarespace. Not only that, but Squarespace has a lot of extra add-ons that you can check out, with a lot of them being included in the subscription cost and a lot of them you won’t find on other website builders. As for the subscriptions themselves, they’re actually quite reasonable, and if you go for an annual plan, you can get up to 36% off, or if you’re a student, you can get an impressive 50% off, so it’s well worth considering Squarespace for your website needs.

Besides just website building, there are a ton of perks of subscription, from hosting to email campaigns and even Squarespace Courses, which is pretty unique for a website-building website. So, if that sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, we’ve listed all the ways you can save on Squarespace subscriptions below.

Today’s best Squarespace deals

Should you use Squarespace?

Yes, go for it. While there are a lot of website builders out there to choose from, Squarespace has quickly risen to the top of many people’s favorites list. It makes our list of the best website builders, as it’s packed with features and for the most part easy to use. Features included across all of its plans are one free custom domain, mobile-optimized websites, and beautiful templates to get your site build going.

Squarespace is an easy platform to say yes to if you’re a website beginner, but it’s also rolled out some impressive high-end features over the last few years. A Business Plan will allow you to build your very own fully integrated e-commerce shop, and if you bump up to either of the Commerce Plans you’ll get access to things like merchandising, advanced shipping, and the ability to offer customers advanced discounts for your online store. Several features can be added to a subscription as well, and these include email campaigns, paid members areas, and courses.

Squarespace makes a lot of sense for a lot of people. Whether you are an entrepreneur or a hobbyist, a teacher or a content creator, there’s bound to be something Squarespace has amongst its ranks that will make your life easier. It’s a great option for building beautiful websites with little backend know-how, and with the deals mentioned above you can save a few bucks on the process.