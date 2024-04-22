Best Samsung tablet deals: Discounted tablets as low as $184

Samsung makes a huge lineup of quality yet affordable tablets, many of them in competition to be among the best tablets, and many more often found among the best tablet deals. With a wide set of prices ranging from budget to premium, a Samsung tablet makes a great investment for almost anyone who enjoys the touchscreen form factor. There are quite a few Samsung tablet deals worth shopping right now, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best. Among them you’ll find discounts on the likes of the budget tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the high-end tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. So whichever end of the tablet spectrum you fall on, or if you land anywhere in between, read onward for more details on the best Samsung tablet deals available right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — $184, was $230

If you need a bigger screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is another solid budget option. It is 10.5 inches and runs a much better 1920 x 1200 resolution, which also makes it a better option for watching content. It does have a much smaller capacity at 32GB, although you can always expand it with a MicroSD, so it’s not a dealbreaker. That said, the 3GB of RAM is very much within the limits of what’s going to give you a smoother experience, but it’s the sort of compromise you deal with when going for a larger screen at a budget price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $190, was $200

If you’re looking for a budget tablet, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a solid option, especially if you’re already in the Samsung ecosystem. You get an 8.7-inch screen running a 1340 x 800 resolution, which is great for watching content or surfing the web. The MediaTek MT8768T is an entry-level processor, but it should handle most day-to-day tasks just fine, and while the 64GB of storage is on the lower end, it’s perfectly fine, especially if you stream most of your content. Probably the most surprising thing here is the 4GB of RAM, which is a good amount for this price bracket and will give you a pretty smooth experience overall.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE — $350, was $450

At roughly the same price as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE prioritizes performance over screen size, so if you’re looking for that, you may want to go for this tablet instead. Under the hood, it runs a Samsung’s Samsung Exynos 1380 chip, which is relatively powerful, and the 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM is a very strong combo, especially if you feel you struggle with more budget-friendly tablets. It’s also worth noting that the S7 FE is IP68 rated against water and dust, so it can withstand the elements, so you should be able to take it pretty much anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) — $409, was $430

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a sort of tablet you get if you want something with an excellent pen experience. It’s slightly smaller than the Tab A8 at 10.5 inches, but it does run a higher 2000 x 1200 resolution, so it’s good for drawing and other art-related stuff. On the other hand, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is a mid-range CPU, so it won’t be able to handle any heavy-duty editing apps, and the 4GB of RAM might struggle with anything too complex. All that said, it’s a good starting point for art stuff if you just want to try a few things out.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — $419, was $700

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is only a generation older than Samsung’s latest tablets, so if you want to go for something relatively high-powered while still getting a good price, this is a solid option. It has an 11-inch screen that runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution, which is more than enough for content creation, watching shows and films, or browsing the web. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also quite powerful, probably one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, so it will knock most tasks you throw at it out of the park. While storage is a bit on the smaller side with 128GB, the 8GB of RAM is excellent and will give you a very smooth experience, even when running several apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $480, was $530

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is where you start getting into the higher-end models of Samsung tablets, as is evidenced by the much larger price tag. It has a substantial 12.4-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, so it’s perfect for watching content or drawing, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 will certainly be able to handle more, although don’t expect iPad Pro levels of performance. It is somewhat frustrating that it still only comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, although you can at least expand the storage capacity with a MicroSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ — $550, was $900

If you like what the Tab S8 has to offer but want a bit more power, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is the way to go, even though it’s quite a bit pricier. One of the biggest differences is the much larger 12.4-inch screen running a 2800 x 1752 resolution, which is also significantly better. You still get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, but what you’re mostly paying for is the larger screen and resolution. Also, this screen is an AMOLED one, so it’s gorgeous and also accounts for a chunk of the extra cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 — $723, was $800

If you’re interested in getting the latest Samsung has to offer with a bunch of power but don’t care as much about the storage size, this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a great option. Under the hood, it runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, so it’s got more than enough power to handle pretty much anything you throw at it. It does only have 128GB of storage space, but unless you’re planning to do lots of content creation or house lots of games, it should be plenty to get you through the day.

More Samsung deals we love, including accessories

While Samsung doesn’t have as many first-party accessories as, say, Apple does, there are many great third-party deals you can take advantage of that will make your life easier. These can be anything from a tablet stand to nib replacements for the Samsung pen. As such, we’ve collected a few of our favorite deals below.

