The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals in February 2024

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been one of the most popular foldable phones on the market. With the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a lot of attention has moved away from it, but it’s still a capable smartphone. In fact, now may be as good a time as any to chase down a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, as there are some great deals taking place while Samsung ushers in a new generation of its foldable phones. Whether you’re in the market for a new or refurbished version, below you’ll find outlets for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals currently going on.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Best Buy

The Unlocked 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on clearance at Best Buy. The popular retailer is really showing up with this deal, which sees the Z Fold 4 marked down to $618 and makes for more than $1,300 in savings. Even more savings are available if you have an eligible device trade-in, and included with a purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy includes four free months of SiriusXM and three free months of 100GB of cloud storage through Google One.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Amazon

Amazon may currently have the widest variety of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. You’ll find bot the 256GB and 512GB models discounted there, as well as both new and renewed models. There are a lot of traditional savings taking place simply through price drops, and you can save even more when purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon if you have an eligible device to trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals at Back Market

Buying refurbished can be a great way to save, especially if you purchase renewed from Back Market. Purchasing a renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Back Market will get you the device for as low as $512, but it will also get you a 12-month warranty for some peace of mind. The Z Fold 4 is available in a variety of colors, storage capacities, and conditions at Back Market. You can also trade-in an eligible device to bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 down even further.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4?

The back of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison gives the win to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but not by much. The improved hinge design and more powerful processor are nice upgrades, but the chance of getting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for a much cheaper price tips the scales in its favor.

The screens of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside — are simply gorgeous, and they both offer refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The crease in the inner display is still there, but it’s no longer visibly obvious once the smartphone is completely open.

The camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It can record videos at up to 8K resolution at 24 fps. The smartphone can be upgraded to Android 13 and Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 interface, with snappy performance with the help of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM.