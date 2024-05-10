Best printer deals: 10+ cheap printers on sale as low as $79

Even though going digital has become easier than ever, there is still a need to print, especially if you’re a small or medium business. Luckily, the world of printers hasn’t slowed down at all in the past few years, so whether you need to print character sheets for your D&D campaign or receipts for your business, there are a lot of printers to pick from. In fact, some of the best printer brands on the market have a lot of solid options, including in the budget range for those who don’t need a ton of printing. If you want to add a dimension to your prints, check out 3D printer deals too. And while it may be hard to find a good deal on the best printers, we’re pretty sure our collection of deals will get you pretty close.

Canon Pixma TR4722 — $79, was $99

Image used with permission by copyright holder

While it isn’t one of the best all-in-one printers, it’s certainly one of the most affordable. There’s something to be said about a printer that can come in at such a low price yet still offer quality printing. This printer will work well in any home, apartment, or dorm room setting. It even goes beyond printing and is capable of making copies, scanning, and faxing. It connects easily to your devices with built-in wireless connectivity, and it can print at a rate of about nine pages per minute monochrome and four pages per minute color.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 — $90, was $100

Fujifilm

An interesting and fun option for a printer is the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2, which is essentially a tiny little portable printer that creates photos similar to those that would come out of an instant camera. These 2 x 3-inch Polaroid-like prints print pretty quickly at around 12 seconds per image and will give you that same nostalgic development time experience where you wait to see what the photo looks like. While it doesn’t require any sort of ink cartridge, it does only work with Fujifilm’s Instax Mini instant film, so you are require to buy that only.

HP Envy 6455e — $90, was $150

HP

While the HP Envy 6455e isn’t going to be able to take on the needs of a busy office, it certainly makes a more affordable alternative to many of the best InkJet printers. It has a lot to offer at its reasonable price point, including automatic two-sided printing, several printer resolutions to choose from, and the ability to scan and copy in color. This is also a wireless printer, so you can not only do these things from your computer, but from your phone or any other device you’ve got connected to the same wifi network as the printer.

HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e — $180, was $260

HP

If you’re looking for a printer that can tackle heavier print loads, the HP OfficeJet Pro 8139e is a good place to start your search. It’s capable of printing up to 20 pages per minute in black and up to 10 pages per minute in color.With the HP Smart app you can print, scan and copy from your phone, and you can do it from anywhere. This printer is capable of printing at professional quality levels, which is good for things like forms, reports, brochures and presentations. It also has an automatic document feeder.

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 — $200, was $230

Alan Truly / Digital Trends

While old-school printers need a cartridge to function, there is a new type of printer that will free you from the usual issues of having to deal with cartridges. Reservoir or Tank printers like the Epson EcoTank ET-2800 have a reservoir of ink in various colors, which you can refill if and when you need to. This one, in particular, comes with four different colors of ink and can make some really high-quality photo prints with 1200 dpi resolution scans thrown in to boot.

HP Smart Tank 6001 — $270, was $345

HP

Another solid option for a tank-based printer is this HP Smart Tank 6001, which has slightly faster print speeds than the Epson version, with up to 12ppm for black and white printing and up to 7ppm for colored print. It has a similar 1200 x 1200 scan resolution and a 600 DPI copy resolution, so it’s about standard for what you’d expect in this price range. Also, HP’s included inks should last you up to 8,000 colored pages and 6,000 black pages which is quite a lot considering most printing at home probably won’t reach that in a few years.

Xerox Multifunctional Color Laser Printer — $400, was $580

Xerox

If you’re in search of one of the best color laser prints that can fulfill the printing needs of small office, this Xerox multifunctional color laser printer should be a consideration. It’s perfect for compact work environments, and while it certainly can handle anything shared users may throw at it, it’s also not a bad option for a single person with a lot of print needs. It also is capable of making copies, scanning and faxing, with the ability to print up to 24 pages per minute monochrome and and color.

Canon MAXIFY MegaTank GX6021 — $450, was $700

Canon

If you like the idea of a tank-based printer but need high-volume printing, then you’ll be happy to know that those options exist, like this excellent Canon MAXIFY MegaTank GX6021. It can do 15 ppm of color printing and a whopping 24 ppm of monochrome printing. Not only that, but the provided inks will last you up to 6,000 black pages and up to 14,000 color pages, which is substantial, plus it can hold up to 350 sheets of paper for continuous printing, which is a handy thing to have for high-volume printing.

