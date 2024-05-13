Best Buy is having a clearance sale on Chromebooks, from just $149

If nothing stands out among all the laptop deals that you’ve come across, you may want to check out Chromebook deals instead. Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a web-dependent operating system that promises smooth performance — even for models with low-end components. If you’re interested in getting such a device, you should check out an ongoing sale from Best Buy on Chromebooks made by some of the best brands in the computing industry. Whether you’ll be going for one of our recommendations below or you want to take a look at all the available offers, you need to be quick with your purchase if you want to make sure that you enjoy the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale is the Asus CM14 Chromebook, which is down to $149 from $299 following a $150 discount. It’s equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and 4GB of RAM, with a 14-inch Full HD display. For just $30 more, you can get the Acer Chromebook 315 with a larger 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It’s on sale for $179, for savings of $20 on its sticker price of $199.

There are also relatively more powerful Chromebooks that are available in Best Buy’s sale, such as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 that features a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen, the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM. You can get it for only $329 instead of $699, for savings of $370. Other options include a pair of 2-in-1 Chromebooks — the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus, which comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM for just $399 instead of $499 following a $100 discount; and the HP Chromebook x360, which comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, the 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and 8GB of RAM for a discounted $499, down by $200 from $699.

No matter the Chromebook that you choose to buy, you’ll be getting amazing value from the device because of the wonders of Chrome OS. However, whether you’re going for a budget-friendly or a premium model in Best Buy’s Chromebook sale, you need to move fast because the discounted prices may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Once an offer catches your eye, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out immediately.

