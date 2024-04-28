Best Apple Studio Display deals: Save $299 on 5K monitors

If you’re working on things that require a high-end monitor with excellent resolution and image fidelity, then the Apple Studio Display is what you’re looking for, especially if you’re in the Apple ecosystem and using things like the Apple MacBook Pro and the Apple MacBook Air. As a 5k monitor, it blows a lot of other monitors out of the water, although it does come with a deep price tag, so if you’re the sort of creative pro that’s looking to up their game, you’ll likely want to grab yourself a good monitor deal. Lukcily, you can get some good discounts on the Apple Studio Display, depending on which model your looking for, and if you’re thinking of pairing this with a new Apple computer, check out some of these Apple deals as well.

Apple Studio Display — $1,300, was $1,599

The Apple Studio Display is one of the more premium monitors on the market. It’s not to be confused with the Apple Pro Display XDR, which is Apple’s professional, high end monitor. And while the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR have some similarities, the Studio Display comes in at a much lower price tag. It has a 27-inch screen that comes with 5K resolution and 600 nits of brightness, as well as support for one billion colors and the P3 wide color gamut. It also has a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, which makes it a great place to sit down and watch movie.

Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture Glass — $1,600, was $1,899

If you’re in the market for an Apple Studio Display you may also be interested in the version with Nano-Texture Glass. It has all of the great features you’ll find in the entry-level model, but it has an upgraded display construction. While standard glass has an anti-reflective coating for viewing comfort and readability, nano-texture glass drastically reduces glare yet avoids the frostiness and muted colors you’ll often find in cheaper screens with a matte display. This is a good way to go if you work in bright spaces or otherwise deal with lots of glare while you work.

Should you buy the Apple Studio Display?

Apple is very well-known for making some of the best devices for creatives out there, such as the MacBook Pro, which a lot of people rely on for graphical editing and rendering, as well as a plethora of other creative tasks. As such, it’s probably no surprise that the Studio Display comes highly recommended, especially if color fidelity and resolution are both important to you. Of course, it does come at a steep price, which is indicative of it being targeted to professionals in the industry rather than your average consumer.

That said, it’s hard to beat the Apple Studio Display in terms of quality, so it makes sense that, even as a freelancer, you might start eyeing them as an option. Luckily, there are a few good deals, as mentioned above, that bring them down to a more palatable level, especially if you go for the lower-end option that is just standard glass that’s tilt-adjustable without any add-ons. There is also the matte version, which helps avoid issues with the reflection that you’d find on the standard display, and even though that tends to cause issues with contrast, Apple has found a solid workaround to make it look normal.

As for whether you should grab one, that depends on where you are in terms of your career and if you feel that you’ve hit a limit with what you can do with your current screen. It’s also a good option if you own a small and medium business and are looking at monitors, as it’s a good investment in doing higher-quality work. Otherwise, you might want to go for something that is similar but a bit cheaper, such as the LG 5k Ultrafine monitor, which also has some excellent specs and is significantly cheaper.