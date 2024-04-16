Best 8K TV deals: Samsung and LG starting at $2,500

The best 4K TVs are the current standard in resolution and image quality, but there are also 8K TVs on the market. The format hasn’t been adopted widely yet, but with modern upscaling technology 4K content will still look great on an 8K TV. Prices remain high on 8K TVs, but there are some 8K TV deals worth shopping right now. Brands like LG and Samsung currently have 8K models discounted, and we’ve rounded them up below. So if you’re in the market for a new 8K TV, read onward for the best 8K TV deals.

LG 65-inch 99 Series MiniLED 8K TV — $2,500, was $3,500

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Because much of the content being produced these days is still in 4K, one of the main features you’ll want in an 8K TV is the ability to upscale without pixelating the image. Most 8K TVs have this feature and do the job well, but this TV utilizes Deep Learning and an advanced 8K processor to make it possible.e All of your favorite content will look great on the LG 99 Series 8K Smart TV. It also has some unique smart features like Sports Alert, which gives updates on your favorite teams, start times, and scores, even while you’re watching other content.

Buy Now

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $4,000

Samsung

You’ll find a larger model of this Samsung 8K TV on this list as well, but if 65-inches of plenty of TV for you, this one offers a lower price point than the 85-inch model. With this TV you’re getting picture quality that offers superior brightness and high color contrast, both of which come together with the TV’s 8K resolution to produce lifelike images no matter what you may be watching. Smart features include access to your favorite streaming services and the ability to connect directly to online content over Wi-Fi.

Buy Now

Samsung 85-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,800, was $4,300

Samsung / .

Samsung makes some of the most popular TV models on the market, and its QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV is one of them that delivers. Its 8K resolution offers 16 times the pixels the Full HD, and it has upscaling technology that makes all imagery look better. This is an important feature, as there’s very little 8K content out there, so knowing the TV can convert everything from Full HD to 4K into sharp 8K resolution will make this a worthy investment.

Buy Now

Samsung 85-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV — $5,300, was $6,300

Samsung

If the size of other 8K TVs isn’t enough for you, perhaps the Samsung 85-inch QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV will do the trick for your home theater. With more than 33 million pixels that provide an incredible sense of depth and clarity, this TV brings four times the resolution of 4K to your home theater. It has a Neural Quantum 8K processor that elevates every image to 8K with multi-layered neural networks, and Quantum Matrix Technology presents a brilliantly intense picture powered by tiny hyper-focused light cells. This TV has all of the great features of a Smart TV, including access to streaming services, making it a great TV to break in with the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more.

Buy Now