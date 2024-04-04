Avid Power Tire Inflator deal: Get this top-rated tire pump for under $60 at Amazon

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Severe spring weather can take a toll on your tires and your travel plans. If your car tires can't quite handle the cracked pavements, an extra boost of air is good to have handy. Whether you're in the middle of a road trip or prepping for your daily commute, the Avid Power tire inflator air compressor is an excellent tool to keep nearby. Fortunately, you can get this Reviewed-approved gadget on sale at Amazon for more than $30 off.

Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

Product image of Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor

Save up to 38% on this portable air compressor.

From $56.09 at Amazon (Save $20 to $33.90)

The online retailer has the 20-volt cordless tire pump on sale for as low as $56.09. Typically listed for $89.99, you can get the compressor in red and blue for a 38% discount. If you want a different color, don't worry: Amazon also has the Avid Power inflator in orange, pink, and yellow also on sale for as low as $56.98. Whatever shade works best with your car, you'll still get the handy power of the air compressor any time you want.

Why do we love the Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor?

The Avid Power is the best tire inflator air compressor we've ever tested, so it's hard not to jump at the chance to grab one. Our tester appreciated the large battery pack built into the base of its grip, making it easy to set down and stay steady while you're attaching the hose and nozzle to a tire. The Avid Power was able to refill a tire from 25 PSI to 35 PSI in just over a minute with an error rate of about 1 PSI compared to our tester's control tire gauge. You can also set an inflation target when using the compressor that’ll help you avoid overinflating your tire.

Is the Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor worth it?

Absolutely! It may be loud, but the Avid Power inflator gets the job done with minimal error and can go with you on your roughest road trips. Grab it today before the price gets overinflated again.

