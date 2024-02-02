What is Apple Vision Pro? Price, what to know about headset on its release date

Apple's mixed reality headset is now a reality.

The company officially launched Apple Vision Pro on Friday, with the headset now available in stores and on Apple's website.

Apple said in a news release Thursday the headset is launching with more than 600 apps and games "designed to take full advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities of Apple Pro Vision." The company said Vision Pro has an "infinite canvas" where apps can scale beyond a traditional display and introduces a "powerful three-dimensional user interface that users navigate with their eyes, hands, and voice."

Apple officially announced the Vision Pro's release date last month, with CEO Tim Cook calling it "the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created."

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

The headset was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June as a device that incorporates augmented and virtual reality.

Users can control the device's interface using their eyes, hands and voice.

To get a sense of what it might look like to wear a Vision Pro, Apple released a commercial in January that pans to the point of view of a user putting on the device, who then sees an array of apps overlaying her surroundings.

Apple said the Vision Pro will allow users to immerse themselves into the company's visionOS operating system, supporting spatial Facetime video, photos and apps.

“With more than 600 new spatial experiences to explore in the all-new App Store, alongside more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, users can discover a wide array of apps that expand the boundaries of what’s possible," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations in the Thursday news release.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

The headset starts at $3,499.

Cook told CNBC's Jim Cramer he thinks the company "priced it at the right level considering the value of it," calling it "tomorrow's technology today."

Cook also said people can spread payments for the Vision Pro out over time.

Apple Vision Pro launch party

Apple held a launch party at the company's flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Friday morning, according to a social media post.

"What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived!" Cook said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived! pic.twitter.com/SORkEO87d6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 2, 2024

Contributing: James Powel and Brett Molina, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is Apple Vision Pro? Price, what to know on its release date