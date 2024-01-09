Apple announces release date for Vision Pro: What it costs, how to buy and more

Apple announced Monday that the Vision Pro – the company's latest attempt to add a tentpole product to its ecosystem – will be available to customers in February.

The Silicon Valley giant said in a press release that the spatial computer will begin selling to the public on Feb. 2.

"Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the release. "Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

The mixed reality headset was first unveiled at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June. The company has said that the Vision Pro will allow users to immerse themselves in the company's visionOS operating system, supporting spatial Facetime video, photos and apps.

Here's what to know about Apple Vision Pro.

Representation of Apple Vision Pro's user interface

Watch the commercial for Apple Vision Pro

The company released an ad for the headset that referenced pop culture on Monday, including as "Young Frankenstein," Snoopy, "Star Wars" and "Back to the Future."

It ends with two simple words: "Get ready."

Some noticed that the commercial was reminiscent of the company's first iPhone ad back in 2007.

How much does the Apple Vision Pro cost?

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499.

When can the Apple Vision Pro be purchased?

The Vision Pro can be purchased on Feb. 2.

Can the Apple Vision Pro be pre-ordered?

Pre-orders for the Apple Vision Pro open on Jan. 19 at 8 a.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Apple Vision Pro: Release date, cost, how to buy and more