Amazon’s Latest Deals Get You a Brand New Lenovo Laptop for Under $200

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

From AirPods to big-screen TVs, Amazon has a number of tech deals happening right now, and one of the best offers is on Lenovo laptops, with new models on sale from just $199. That’s right, you can get a brand new Lenovo laptop computer for under $200.

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals 2024: Shop $199 Computer Sale on Amazon

AMAZON LAPTOP DEAL

Lenovo Ideapad 1i Laptop

$199.98

This Amazon laptop deal gets you the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, a great everyday laptop for work, school or surfing the web, for just $199. This is the lowest price we’re seeing for a top-rated laptop computer online.



This Lenovo IdeaPad features a super fast Intel Celeron N4020 CPU and comes with 4GB of memory and 256GB hard drive, all packed into an ultra slim and lightweight package (the laptop weighs less than three pounds).

Battery life is excellent, with up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. And we like all the built-in features, like Dolby Audio speakers, a crystal clear webcam, and a ton of ports, including USB port, HDMI connection, 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD card reader.

This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365, which includes the full slate of Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel and Powerpoint. In our experience, this is one of the best laptops for students or employees who are working from home; it’s great as a second “non-work” laptop too.

Get a new Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop for $199 here — the cheapest price since Cyber Monday. This is one of the best-reviewed Lenovo picks online with a 4.2-star rating (out of five) from dozens of verified reviews online. The brand also has a number of other deals on their higher-performing laptops for gaming, work and more. Shop the Lenovo sale here.

