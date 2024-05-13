Amazon employee suspected of shooting at Ohio fulfillment center dead: reports

A man suspected of shooting at an Amazon facility in Ohio died after a police standoff, reports say.

The suspect, presumed to be an Amazon employee by police, also reportedly shot and injured a police officer.

No injuries were reported at the fulfillment center, police said.

An Amazon employee suspected of firing a gun at an Amazon facility in Ohio is dead following a standoff with police, per local reports.



Per a press release from the West Jefferson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement began receiving calls at 4:42 p.m. EDT that someone had fired at the Amazon CMH5 Fulfillment Center.



The police said no injuries were reported at the center. The suspect, who police said was confirmed to be an Amazon employee, per the press release, fled in a vehicle. West Jefferson Police Chief Brandon Smith told local station WSYX that the suspect did not "go any further than the front area of the building."

According to information provided by Amazon to Business Insider, all Amazon employees at the facility went home with pay, evening shifts were canceled with pay, and counseling services were offered.

"We're thankful that no one at our facility was injured during this incident and for the work of our team on the ground and first responders," Steve Kelly, an Amazon spokesperson, told Business Insider in a statement. "As this is an active investigation, we're cooperating with the West Jefferson Police Department and will defer further comment to them at this time."

The Madison County Sheriff's Department declined to comment. The West Jefferson Police Department referred Business Insider to a press release on their Facebook page but offered no additional comment on the incident, pending investigation.

Per WSYX, the suspect, who police believe to be an Amazon employee, died two hours later after a confrontation with police in Columbus — though WSYX said it could not confirm if a police officer had shot the man.

The ABC station also reported that the man shot at and injured a police officer who remains in stable condition.

The Sunday shooting isn't the first time an Amazon facility has been the location of gun violence. In January, a 20-year-old man survived a single gunshot wound after a shooting at an Amazon warehouse in Vacaville, California, CBS reported. Last August, a local ABC outlet reported that 19-year-old Javonte Moon was killed following a shooting at an Amazon fulfillment center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Additional shootings, some fatal, have been reported at Amazon locations in Lakeville, Minnesota; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Chandler, Arizona, in recent years.

Read the original article on Business Insider