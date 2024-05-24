The 45mm model of the Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off right now

There are some fantastic Apple Watch deals going on right now as part of the Memorial Day sales with $100 of the Apple Watch Series 9 at Best Buy. It usually costs $429 but right now, you can buy one for just $329. That’s for the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop but you can also save $70 and get the watch with a Midnight Sport Band for $329 if you’d prefer. Keen to learn more about the Apple Watch Series 9? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around if you own an iPhone. It’s the perfect assist to place on your wrist. It has a powerful S9 chip which ensures that you can switch between apps super fast without any issue. It also has a gorgeous and superbright always-on display so that you can clearly see what you’re doing.

At its heart, the Apple Watch Series 9 is best if you want a more active lifestyle. Its workout app is unparalleled and it’s great for motivating you into improving on past sessions. The Fitness app tracks all the calories you burn, how frequently you move and stand up, how fast you’re walking, how quickly you run and many other stats too. On a regular basis, you can unlock challenge badges which further motivate you into doing more and maintaining an active lifestyle.

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers many different sensors for tracking how your body performs. That includes heart rate tracking with notifications in case of an irregular heart beat or unusually low or high readings. It also has fall and crash detection, while the model with the Sport Loop promises to still track your blood oxygen levels too which was recently dropped. The watch also enables you to keep an eye on all your phone notifications without needing to look at your phone. You can even take calls and reply to texts through it.

A powerful watch and addition to your life, the Apple Watch Series 9 is usually priced at $429 but right now, you can buy it for just $329 meaning you’re saving $100 off the regular price. The deal is available at Best Buy so check it out now before it ends very soon.

