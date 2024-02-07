321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Feb. 6)

Rocket launches by SpaceX, ULA, NASA in Florida during January 2024

In January 2024, seven rockets lifted off from Florida's Space Coast — home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Here's the list of January 2024 launches from Cape Canaveral, highlighted by the debut of United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket.

Astronaut Hall of Famer Chris Ferguson recalls spaceflight during Florida Tech speech

NASA astronaut Chris Ferguson had already flown into space twice. But he remembers feeling "absolutely astounded" by how quickly Atlantis vaulted off the launch pad in July 2011, kicking off America's final historic shuttle mission.

"You actually went into space upside-down. And when you're upside-down, the pilot's window — which is where I was sitting, in the right seat — you get to see the East Coast of the United States," Ferguson recalled.

NASA PACE spacecraft launch target faces windy, rainy forecast at Cape Canaveral

Will windy, rainy environmental conditions scrub NASA's PACE environmental-science spacecraft launch attempt early Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station?

Keep a keen eye on the weather forecast.

Hallowed ground: Lost Apollo 1 astronauts memorialized at long-abandoned Launch Complex 34

Dark shadows lengthened amid a fading orange sunset at long-abandoned Launch Complex 34, where the rust-streaked launch pedestal looms like a memorial to one of NASA's most haunting tragedies.

On Jan. 27, 1967, pioneering Apollo 1 astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chafee died here in their spacesuits while sealed inside their command module atop a massive Saturn IB rocket. Flames and toxic fumes unexpectedly erupted during a pre-launch testing session, stunning the nation.

PACE postponed: NASA, SpaceX stand down launch attempt because of high booster-landing winds

NASA’s first Earth-science launch of 2024 is scheduled to launch overnight — but poor weather may very well postpone the mission, the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron warns.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting 1:33 a.m. EST Tuesday to launch the PACE spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Ax-3 astronauts, SpaceX Dragon now targeting Wednesday morning Florida coastal splashdown

Ax-3, the first all-European crew of private astronauts at the International Space Station, continues an extended stay in low-Earth orbit amid unfavorable weather conditions at oceanic splashdown locations near the Florida coastline, SpaceX reported.

"Extra time on the @Space_Station is never a bad thing!" Ax-3 commander Michael López-Alegría tweeted Monday morning.

Scrubbed again! Gusty winds trigger 2nd straight stand-down of NASA's PACE launch attempt

Scrubbed again! Gusty winds have triggered a second straight stand-down of SpaceX's attempt to launch NASA's PACE spacecraft into a a sun-synchronous orbit.

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting 1:33 a.m. EST Thursday to launch PACE atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

