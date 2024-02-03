NASA PACE spacecraft launch target faces windy, rainy forecast at Cape Canaveral

Will windy, rainy environmental conditions scrub NASA's PACE environmental-science spacecraft launch attempt early Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station?

Keep a keen eye on the weather forecast.

NASA crews are targeting 1:33 a.m. EST Tuesday to launch the PACE observatory — which stands for Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem — atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40.

But the National Weather Service's soggy forecast calls for a 90% chance of showers Sunday at the Cape. Those precipitation odds only decrease to 50% Monday and Monday night.

Members of the media get a closer look at NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem) satellite at Astrotech in Titusville, FL January 3, 2024. The satellite is scheduled to launch no earlier than Feb. 6 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

And the Monday night forecast calls for a low around 54 and north-northwest wind increasing after midnight to 15 to 25 mph — punctuated by gusts up to 30 mph.

"High rain chances with isolated thunderstorms will occur Sunday and again Monday. The primary threat will be occasional cloud to ground strikes, gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Small hail will be possible Monday due to very cold temperatures aloft," a NWS hazardous weather outlook said.

"As low pressure pulls east of the area Monday night and Tuesday, strong north winds will produce windy conditions along the coast and possible Gale conditions over the local Atlantic waters," the outlook said.

An artist's rendering of NASA's Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, or PACE, spacecraft in Earth orbit.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

