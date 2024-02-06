NASA-SpaceX PACE launch overnight: Everything to know about the launch from Cape Canaveral

The Space Coast's eighth launch of the year is scheduled overnight — sending NASA's PACE spacecraft into a a sun-synchronous orbit!

SpaceX and NASA are now targeting 1:33 a.m. EST Wednesday to launch PACE atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

High winds at the Falcon 9 first-stage booster landing zone forced postponement of the original launch attempt, which was scheduled for early Tuesday morning.

SpaceX reported the first-stage booster will target landing 7 minutes, 32 seconds later back at the Space Force base — triggering late-night sonic booms across the vicinity.

"Launch weather officers forecast a 60% chance of favorable conditions for this (Wednesday) launch opportunity, with the cumulus cloud rule and liftoff winds as the primary weather concerns," a NASA blog post said.

An artist's rendering of NASA's Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, or PACE, spacecraft in Earth orbit.

