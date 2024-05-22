2024 Ford F-150 Tremor earns its stripes in drive from desert to mountains and back
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor off-road pickup is much more than the Raptor’s little brother. I was skeptical when Ford added the Tremor to the already crowded F-150 lineup in the 2021 model year.
The roads are full of "off-road editions" automakers tout to boost sales of pickups and SUVs.
Many are exercises in cosmetics and marketing. Add an aluminum skid plate here, an all-terrain tire there and $1,500 to the sticker price.
Engineering features that deliver meaningful off-road capability are harder to find but the Tremor delivers them, I learned on an afternoon drive from the Mojave Desert to 7,200 feet in the mountains and down a mining trail created for mules, not an $80,000 full-size pickup with a V8, B&O audio and adaptive cruise control.
The F-150 Tremor delivers all that and legitimate off-road capability. After jostling down a mountain from the pines of Baldwin Lake to the Joshua trees of Burns Canyon, I’ve got the bruises to prove it.
2024 Ford F-150 trim levels and prices
XL: $36,770
STX: $43,895
XLT: $47,620
Lariat: $65,195
King Ranch: $73,735
Platinum: $73,735
Tremor: $64,150
Raptor: $78,330
Raptor R: $110,225
Source: Ford. Prices exclude $1,995 destination charge.
What makes it a Tremor?
I drove a Tremor with the standard 400-horsepower 5.0L V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, locking rear differential and low range of gears.
Features on all Tremors include:
An inch extra ground clearance
33-inch all-terrain tires
Upgraded suspension with off-road springs, front hubs and control arms
Monotube front shock absorbers, twin-tube rear
2.0 kW Pro Power Onboard to power tools, campsites, tailgate parties, etc.
Trail control with one-pedal drive
Trail turn assist
Electronic locking rear differential
Modular front bumper
Orange interior and exterior accents
Running boards
“Coast to Coast” grille
Tremor prices start at $64,150. My well-quipped truck — it had just about every option except the optional 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine, which churns out 510 pound-feet of torque — stickered at $78,380. All prices exclude destination charges.
Safety and driver assist features
Adaptive cruise control
Blind spot and cross traffic alert
Lane keeping assist
Automatic emergency braking
Post-collision braking
Reverse sensing
Backup camera
Pro Trailer Backup assist
Pro Trailer Hitch assist
On-board scales
Automatic high beams
Automatic headlights
Blue Cruise hands-free highway driving
Keyless entry keypad
Driving impressions
The F-150 Tremor is comfortable, quiet and responsive on-road, its 33-inch all-terrain tires and other off-road gear notwithstanding.
The standard crew cab has plenty of room and storage for five people. The controls are easy to use, with a combination of a 12-inch touch screen and physical buttons and dials.
The real test in my drive came on the mining roads’ ruts and rocks, scaling a steep packed-dirt hill and maneuvering around a couple of tight corners.
The Tremor conquered every challenge, the drivetrain was more than capable of mounting the slope. The electronic trail control modulated power and brakes for a smooth climb and secure descent.
Trail turn assist, a setting that locks the inside rear wheel so the 19-foot long pickup can make it around tight corners, operated flawlessly when I needed to get around a pile of downed wood at the top of a trail.
Why get one?
The 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor combines exceptional off-road capability, good on-road manners and a big, comfortable cab. With its roomy bed for cargo and ability to power multiple electric devices, it should be a welcome addition everywhere from worksites to picnics.
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor at a glance
Full-size 4x4 crew cab pickup
Price as tested: $78,380, excluding $1,995 destination charge
Engine: 35.0L V8
Output: 400 hp @ 6,000 rpm, 410 pound-feet of torque @ 4,250 rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Fuel economy: 15 mpg city/20 highway/17 combined; regular fuel
Wheelbase: 145.4 inches
Length: 231.7 inches
Width: 79.9 inches, excluding mirrors
Height: 79.3 inches
Approach angle: 27.6 degrees
Departure angle: 24.3 degrees
Ground clearance: 9.4 inches
Curb weight: 5,467-5,666 pounds
Towing capacity: 12,000 pounds
Assembled in Dearborn, Michigan
