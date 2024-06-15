This tank top 'hangs so perfectly and hides all flaws' — and it's down to $13

Summer weather is here — the days are already sweltering — which means we're reaching for breezier, more exposed styles to keep up with the heat. Regardless of the temps, we still want to wear something that looks and feels good. For that, Amazon's offering a wildly popular warm-weather staple, the LouKeith Halter Tank Top, starting at only $13.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

Originally retailing for $20, it's now over 30% off — a terrific discount as we head into sleeveless season. We wouldn't be surprised to see the price zoom up again as temperatures rise, so it's a great time to grab one — or a few! — for your summer wardrobe. (Note that prices vary slightly by color and style.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

This halter tank is versatile enough to become a wardrobe secret weapon. Pair it with trousers, skirts or jeans. Dress it up with a sparkly necklace or dangly earrings, or stay casual with sneakers and a zip-up hoodie. It comes in 38 colors and patterns, so the chances are high you'll find one (or two, or three...) that will fill that space in your closet.

Reviewers love its simple yet classy design, and they're big fans of the soft fabric. Speaking of fabric: This tank is a no-sweat-stain zone! It's made of 95% cotton (the other 5% is spandex for a touch of stretch), so it's more breathable and durable than other options.

Tank top season is here again. Need to stock up? This flowy number is at your service. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 17,000 shoppers have given this tank five stars, saying the flattering fit is what makes it a winner.

Pros 👍

"Got belly 'curves'? This is the top to buy!" gushed one fan. "This truly is a flattering top! I'm 5'1" and have a little extra around my waist, and this hangs so perfectly and hides all flaws … [it] has a slight swing to it, which makes it even more pretty. I ordered the light blue/aqua and received loads of compliments as well as people asking if I lost weight."

"I have bought so many of these in so many colors," said another happy customer. "The sizing is perfect. The material is great even after several washes. Doesn't shrink in dryer. I wear them to work under my jackets and as lightweight toppers for casual looks. I even wear them as pajama tops. What I really like is the cut. They don't cling, they flow out away from your hips and tummy, but not too much. It's still a sexy T. I will continue to buy them."

"I really liked how it fit on my shoulders," a third reviewer wrote. "I'm more of an apple/upside-down-triangle shape with my shoulders as the widest part of me. I felt like this was really flattering and the material is really soft. I'm planning on tucking this under skirts for a bodysuit-type look. Excited to wear it and will probably order more!"

Cons 👎

While most reviewers praised the top, a handful felt there was room for improvement when it came to the fabric. One shopper wrote: "The shape is flattering to the shoulders but the material is quite thin and clingy (aka, shows every bump and lump in the midsection)."

Another customer shared: "If you can get this out of the dryer quickly, it won't wrinkle too bad. Also, as all shirts in this super-soft yet affordable fabric, it pills quickly. It's still super-soft even with a bit of pilling. I'll wear it for a long time, but it will probably stop looking so great in six months."

