2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R: The ultimate desert race truck gets smarter, more powerful

JOHNSON VALLEY, Calif. – Climbing massive sand dunes, drifting across the floor of a dry lake and absorbing the punishment of a washboard plateau, Ford’s ultimate desert racer reached new heights of performance and comfort as the 2024 F-150 Raptor R pickup showed its stuff in a recent day’s test in the Mojave Desert.

More power, advanced electronic controls, and significant suspension upgrades increase performance and comfort.

The Raptor R’s update, called a midcycle update, includes a few visual changes, but the big news is under the skin.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup on Johnson Valley dry lake bed in California.

The 2024 F-150 Raptor R is on sale now. Prices start at $110,225, excluding destination charge.

2024 Ford F-150 trim levels and prices

XL: $36,770

STX: $43,895

XLT: $47,620

Lariat: $65,195

King Ranch: $73,735

Platinum: $73,735

Tremor: $64,150

Raptor: $78,330

Raptor R: $110,225

Source: Ford. Prices exclude $1,995 destination charge.

Driving impressions

I spent a day driving Raptor Rs on parts of the famous King of Hammers race course and through the nearby desert.

We aired the 37-inch tires down before turning off the pavement. In a few minutes, the Raptor was hitting 70 mph over hard packed sand on a trail between desert scrub. With the Raptor’s Baja drive mode engaged, the sophisticated new Fox shock absorbers absorbed the rapid impacts for a surprisingly comfortable experience.

The fast steering responded quickly to inputs as the desert-tuned traction control took the big crew cab pickup around curves.

Dropping down to the dry lake bed, the supercharged 5.2L V8’s immediate power delivery came into its own drifting through the loops of slalom course.

A little later, the Raptor easily climbed a tall dune of soft, shifting sand.

What’s new for 2024?

The 2024 Raptor gets more power and has had substantial suspension work to improve ride, impact absorption and handling.

Power increased to 720 hp, by far the most of any internal combustion production pickup. Torque is unchanged at 640 pound-feet.

Suspension and steering upgrades include:

More from wheel travel

Faster 16:1 steering ratio

Stiffer steering column

Electronically controlled dual-valve Fox racing shocks that can adjust hundreds of times a second

The 2024 Raptor R also got a new grille, head and tail lights and a modular bumper designed to accommodate off-road accessories.

Interior changes include standard head up display and a new digital instrument cluster.

Why get one?

The 2024 F-150 Raptor R combines a sporty and luxurious interior and advanced safety and driver assistance systems with extraordinary off-road capability. It’s in a class by itself.

2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R at a glance

Five-passenger 4WD, full-size pickup

Standard full-time four-wheel drive, locking rear differential and low range.

Engine: 5.2L supercharged V8

Output: 720 hp @ 6,650 rpm, 640 pound-feet of torque @ 4,300 rpm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Fuel economy: 10 mpg city/15 highway/12 combined (manufacturer’s estimate). Premium fuel recommended.

Payload: 1,400 pounds

Towing capacity: 8,700 pounds

Assembled in Dearborn, Michigan

