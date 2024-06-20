Stay cool and comfy with this gel foam mattress topper, down to $100

Shoppers say it helps with pesky aches and pains too: 'There are mornings I don't want to get out of bed!'

Getting into a comfy bed after a long day is one of life's simplest pleasures. While high-quality sheets and pillows are always nice to have, they can only do so much if your mattress is a dud. Of course, most of us think our mattresses could be a bit more plush, but who has the money to replace them? Good news: There's no need to buy a new one — instead, consider a memory foam mattress topper like this one from Bedluxury. Thousands of Amazon shoppers say it helps them wake up with fewer aches and pains. Even better? It's gel-infused to keep your body cool on sweltering summer nights.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This mattress topper is on sale in queen, king, twin and twin XL. If you have a king, you're especially in luck — it's an extra $20 off with an on-page coupon, bringing it down to $124 from $170. It's also only been on sale twice over the past four months, so now is the time to snag one.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Have you ever felt like your back was resting on a wooden plank instead of a mattress? This mattress topper, made of high-density memory foam, aims to give you the relief you need. It's designed to conform to your body's shape, relieving pressure points and staying supportive enough so that you don't feel like you're sinking.

Perhaps even better — especially during a brutal heat wave — this mattress topper is naturally cooling and designed to promote air circulation. The gel-infused foam aims to keep you from overheating throughout the night, whether you're a naturally warm sleeper, dealing with hot flashes or simply trying to sleep through summer's stickiest nights. And if sweat does get the best of you, the cover can be zipped off and tossed in the washer.

This comfy topper gently molds to the body. Adjustable elastic bands and a slip-proof backing keep it securely in place while you sleep. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Thousands of five-star fans say they're sleeping easier thanks to this handy, cushy helper.

Pros 👍

"I got this on sale, and I must say, that for the price, it's more than I could expect: fits right [and] very comfortable," one impressed shopper wrote. "I have an older TempurPedic-style mattress that my partner thought was too firm. This has been a great solution. Feels like a whole new bed!"

Another reviewer said this mattress topper was a relief for her and her furry friends. "There are mornings I don't want to get out of bed! ... I have back and hip pains. My back pains are gone even if I sleep beyond eight hours. ... If you share with a tosser, movement of the bed is nonexistent! There are times I don't even realize he's in the same bed. The two cats still love it and some days find myself pinned in the bed and have to crawl over them. They don't even move!"

A third "incredibly satisfied" shopper said she was sold on this topper after reading rave reviews but was shocked by how much it helped: "It's been a long time since I've woken up with no upper back pain. This topper is a dream!"

Cons 👎

As is often the case with mattresses and mattress toppers, there's an odor at first, reviewers say — though it typically won't linger more than a few days. "My biggest issue was the smell," one shopper explained. "It took two days to air out and we still had to Lysol and deodorize the topper and the room." (The brand suggests allowing 24-48 hours for that new-foam smell to dissipate.)

A couple of shoppers added that it would've been nice if the topper's straps were adjustable for a better fit. "It does move around a bit more than I would like," one of the reviewers noted. "Otherwise, it definitely is soft and comfortable."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

