Kim Kardashian channels Jackie Kennedy Onassis on magazine cover with daughter North West

The “new first lady” is fronting Interview magazine — and no, it’s not Melania Trump.

Styled like Jackie Kennedy Onassis wearing a white high-collar dress from H&M Studio with elbow-length gloves and a bouffant-like hairstyle, Kim Kardashian appears on the cover alongside her daughter North West, in a Peter Pan collar navy blue dress. The two are portrayed as the first lady and first daughter in the September issue, which also includes a feature with Michelle Obama.





Kardashian, whose husband Kanye West has hinted at a 2020 run for office, was profiled by Janet Mock for the feature story. When asked about raising mixed-race children, she noted that she’s very conscious of it. “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it,” the 35-year-old mother of two divulged. “We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”

North also gave her “first tell-all interview.” The satirical piece features a series of questions from the likes of Kaia Gerber, Millie Bobby Brown, North’s cousin Penelope Disick, and oddly, the late Andy Warhol. The 4-year-old revealed that she loves cheese as a pizza topping and her favorite color is rainbow.

Interview Instagrammed the cover photo on Monday, which was shot by Steven Klein, and within hours it already garnered a largely negative reaction from those offended by the comparison to the first family.

“Shame on you!!!!” one social media user wrote. “To even dress her like the First Lady with so much class let alone compare her is beyond insulting.” Another commented with the same fury. “Why do they insist in recreating such inspirational and classy icons through the Kardashians???”





Others pointed out an issue with the cover’s editing, questioning, “Why did they make Kim’s skin darker?” But this wasn’t the only comment focused on issues of race. “Did they style her daughter to look like the maid on purpose? This is confusing.”









The Interview piece is reminiscent of Cosmopolitan magazine’s controversial cover of the Kardashian family back in October of 2015, where they referenced the Kardashian-Jenner clan as “America’s First Family.” People were quick to respond to the cover with photos of the Obamas, the first family at the time, inciting a similar uproar.

