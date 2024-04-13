Zoe Ball and Alan Carr's ITV talent show axed after 1 season

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, ITV's talent show starring Zoe Ball and Alan Carr, isn't coming back for a second season.

Filmed in Corfu and hosted by Ball, the competition saw Carr, popstar and podcast legend Jessie Ware, West End star Samantha Barks, and Glee's Amber Riley serve as judges as hopefuls fought to play Sophie and Sky in the long-running ABBA stage musical.

Despite speculation that Ball and the judging panel could return for a show about another musical, ITV has released a statement saying a follow-up was never on the cards.

"Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream was commissioned to celebrate 25 years of the musical, so was only ever intended to be a one-off series," the statement (via The Sun) reads. "The show sought to find a new Sophie and Sky, who are now starring in the West End musical."

On her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show yesterday, Ball said that: "We're not going back to Corfu. This time last year we were packing our bags to go there but [not this year] and it's a shame."

Carr, who was a guest on yesterday's breakfast show, said he "loved doing that show".

While promoting I Have a Dream, the musical's producer Judy Cramer teased the possibility of a third Mamma Mia! movie.

"I am so hands on with everything that I can only do so much. So the TV show has been a big priority. I'm sure [the third movie] will happen. I'm in the privileged position that I have Universal Studios wanting to do it, who I love working with, and I have a storyline.

"It just always takes a certain amount of time with Mamma Mia. Bjorn and Benny always take a certain amount of convincing. I don’t know how much more convincing they're gonna have because everybody wants another film... It will happen."

