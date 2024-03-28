Zachary Kieffer replaces Circuit Judge Kirk Downey as Washington County's attorney

Zachary J. Kieffer, who has been acting county attorney since Kirk Downey was appointed a Circuit Court judge, is now officially the attorney for Washington County.

The Washington County Commissioners appointed Kieffer on Tuesday to fill the vacancy left when Downey was appointed to the bench.

"I'm certainly appreciative of the opportunity, and I look forward to continuing the good work of the office for the betterment of Washington County and the citizens," Kieffer told The Herald-Mail after his appointment.

Kieffer earned his law degree at the University of Baltimore School of Law, graduating in 2011, and was admitted to the Maryland Bar and authorized to practice before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.He served as a judicial law clerk for Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Leo E. Green Jr. before beginning private practice in 2012.

He returned to Washington County in 2014, joining Divelbiss & Wilkinson as an associate attorney before establishing a solo practice in 2018. He joined the county attorney's office last year as assistant county attorney, later serving as deputy county attorney.

His new appointment was effective immediately.

