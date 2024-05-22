'You've sacrificed and you've succeeded': ACC students celebrate graduation

Hundreds of Austin Community College graduates celebrated their spring commencement Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park surrounded by family, friends and college board members, professors and staff.

In black caps and gowns with golden tassels, students paraded in, hugging others and smiling widely. Nearly 3,100 graduates were invited to attend, and 853 graduates were present.

This was ACC Chancellor Russell Lowery-Hart's first spring commencement at ACC after beginning his post as chancellor in the fall. He expressed his pride for graduates in his opening remarks at the ceremony.

"Each of you came to us with dreams and aspirations of successfully completing a degree or certificate," Lowery-Hart told the graduates. "You sacrificed and you've succeeded, and so tonight we want to celebrate you."

Lowery-Hart gave special recognition to veterans, first-generation college students, parents, those who do not speak English as a first language, those graduating with an associate degree from an early college high school, and other ACC graduates in the audience, asking them to stand as the crowd applauded and cheered for them. He also thanked ACC employees.

"It's been an honor for ACC to be a part of your history, and we're honored to include you as a part of ours," Lowery-Hart said. "There is an entire community of Riverbats at your side, and we just wanted to congratulate you."

ACC graduate Theodore Courtois, a first-generation and nontraditional student who was awarded the Chancellor's Student Achievement Award and is now pursuing astronautics engineering, spoke to the graduates Friday.

"I stand here before you, an auditorium of my peers, an auditorium full of successes," Courtois said. "When you experience imposter syndrome, when you doubt what you are capable of, look around you find the helpers and the hero, focus on them, and on your own growth, rather than on the obstacles that stand in your way."

He said his professor at ACC "taught me to speak from the heart about my true passions" and that he learned he could achieve his dreams through ACC.

"Two years ago, I never would have believed that I had what it takes to work with NASA," Courtois said. "Today, I am a three-time NASA Lucky mission intern and the project manager of NASA-funded project Skyfall."

Texas State University's President Kelly Damphousse delivered the commencement address to the ACC graduates. In April, Damphousse and Lowery-Hart announced the Bats to Cats direct transfer program for ACC students looking to pursue a bachelor's degree from Texas State. The university said it would award $1,000 to students who make the leap and $2,000 when they attend Texas State's Round Rock campus.

Damphousse said he sees himself in the graduates. Damphousse said he graduated from a community college 42 years ago this month and that his only exposure to college had been through television.

When he graduated, he said his dad bought a suit, and his mom bought a new dress. He then became a prison guard and decided to continue his education at Sam Houston State University. He told students that he knows how much this day means to them, and that there are more opportunities out there for them, citing Texas State's commitment to the direct transfer program.

Damphousse encouraged students to bring forward "the grit and determination and all the hard work it took to get you here today." He said he was proud of them.

"This ceremony today symbolizes what all of us in this arena believe about you, that you can do it, because you have already done it," he said.

ACC's board of trustees passed a free tuition program in April, which will fully cover tuition for eligible high school graduates for three years and an additional two for those who decide to pursue their bachelor's at the college.

This was also the last commencement ceremony for Barbara Mink, ACC's board chair. Lowery-Hart thanked her for her 50 years of service to the district.

"You're one for the history books Dr. Mink, for sure," Lowery-Hart said.

The first session of ACC's summer classes starts May 28, and the second starts July 13.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Community College graduates celebrate spring 2024 commencement